UM students’ graduation works record Macao’s classic-brand restaurants

MACAU, January 25 - The University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) held a book launch for the magazine Communicator 2022 · Macau Flavour, which is the graduation work of the Department of Communication. Produced by fourth-year students of the department, this magazine describes the flavours of dishes that are unique to Macao based on interviews with more than 30 ‘classic brand’ restaurants in the city.

According to Emmige Zheng, editor-in-chief of the magazine, Communicator 2022 · Macau Flavour includes six chapters, namely Portugal in the West, Guangdong in the North, Southeast Asia in the South, Past, Now, and Reflection. The magazine describes the flavours of dishes that are unique to Macao as well as the stories behind these flavours. The magazine explores the relationship between local dishes (such as crab porridge, kway teow, and bacalhau) and population mobility in the Greater Bay Area, political turmoil in Southeast Asia, and the history of European colonialism. The chapter on the old restaurants tells the stories of neglected classic-brand restaurants in the city.

Zheng explains that in order to develop Macao into a culinary destination, it is important to have a strong historical and cultural heritage in addition to the colours and flavours, so that visitors will remember not only the food but also the city.

Free copies of the magazine are available in Rooftop, the library and the various residential colleges of UM, the library of the Macau University of Science and Technology, the library of the Macau Institute for Tourism Studies, Macau Central Library, Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, Patane Library, Ilha Verde Library, and Taipa Library.

Guests at the book launch include FSS Dean Richard Hu, Dean of Students Paul Pang, Department of Communication Head Tien Tsung Lee, as well as faculty members and students.