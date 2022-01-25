Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Shannon Brown and his wife, Marlena Jackson, each pleaded guilty to one count of election fraud, a Class A misdemeanor, for their role in illegal vote harvesting in the March 2018 Gregg County Democratic Primary election, where Brown was elected Gregg County Commissioner, Precinct 4 by just five votes. Brown and Jackson were sentenced to one year of probation and a fine of $2,000.

Brown wrote a public apology to the Gregg County community as a condition of accepting responsibility in this case. This result comes after a lengthy investigation by Attorney General Paxton’s Election Integrity Unit, which referred the case to the Gregg County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.