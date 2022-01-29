Working Solutions NYC Announces New Post on Sexual Harassment and the Need for Employment Lawyers
Working Solutions NYC is a team of employment law attorneys working in New York City and Northern New Jersey.
Sexual harassment remains a problem for many employees in New York City and Northern New Jersey.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce a new post on sexual harassment legislation and the potential need for employment lawyers.
"Sexual harassment remains a problem for many employees in New York City and Northern New Jersey," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Our new post surveys legislation being proposed in Congress and explains that all workers have the right to reach out for a consultation with an employment lawyer who specializes in sexual harassment issues."
Persons who would like to read the post can visit at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/legislation-aimed/. The post overviews legislation in Congress on sexual harassment issues. The main issue is so-called "mandatory arbitration clauses." Perhaps more importantly, the post explains that workers do have rights and anyone who believes that they may have been subject to sexual harassment should reach out for an attorney consultation. They can read the information page on the issue at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/sexual-harassment/. In some circumstances, an employer may seek to force an employee to sign a "severance agreement" in order to avoid a potential lawsuit. Those who are facing a severance agreement should reach out to an attorney before they sign; they can learn more at the updated content on severance agreement issues at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/new-york-city-severance-agreements/.
FINDING AN EMPLOYMENT LAWYER IN NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY
Here is background on this release. First and foremost, nowadays many employees remain subject, unfortunately, to sexual harassment at work. Managers and others with power may use that power in inappropriate ways. Workers do have rights, however, and whether or not new laws are passed, anyone who believes that they are subject to sexual harassment should reach out for a consultation. Only a trained attorney can evaluate the facts and the law and then advise as to the best course of action. Nothing read on the website, in particular, or the Internet, in general, should be construed as legal advice. Those in New York and New Jersey are fortunate to have many choices, and they can reach out to the firm for a consultation on their particular situation. No two situations are alike.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
