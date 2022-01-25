Southwest Florida’s Voigt’s Marine Now a Certified Dealer for Northern Lights Marine Generators
The Naples-based marine diesel facility offers a comprehensive team of certified marine techniciansNAPLES, FLA., UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voigt’s Marine, Southwest Florida’s top marine diesel facility, is now the only certified dealer for Northern Lights Marine Generators in Southwest Florida.
The certification from Northern Lights follows the recent acquisition by Voigt’s of Ruffing Marine, leading it to have Southwest Florida’s most trusted, comprehensive team of certified marine technicians while offering world-class customer service to a growing client base.
Northern Lights is the recognized standard of excellence in marine power generation. Each generator is designed and engineered for long life, easy installation and service, simplicity and most importantly, durability. The generator’s elegant simplicity and ultimate reliability result from engineering away complicated excess parts.
Only the best available materials and components are used in the generators in order to provide long life and excellent performance with low service costs.
Voigt’s technicians are certified by Cummins, CAT, Man and Volvo Penta and are experienced in troubleshooting Garmin GPS systems, boat electronics, fiberglass, welding and surveys.
While taking care of boat owners’ immediate marine needs and concerns, Voigt’s certified technicians develop complete plans for their marine vessels, including a routine maintenance schedule, a custom multi-point inspection check list and cost-effective solutions for repair or repower.
“At Voigt’s, we’ll always look for ways to continue to improve and expand our family of brands and diversify our product offering to meet the evolving needs of new and loyal customers,” said company president Drew Vallozzi.
Voigt’s has been a cornerstone in southwest Florida for generations, providing exceptional customer service and honest solutions for clients since 1992.
For more information about Voigt’s certified technicians and the services the company provides, visit voigtsmarine.com.
About Voigt’s Marine
Voigt’s Marine is your trusted team with the only marine diesel technicians in Florida who are certified by Volvo, Cummins, CAT and Man. We’re here to make sure you enjoy life out on the water with convenient, cost-effective and efficient solutions for diesel maintenance, repair and parts replacement.
