Silicon Valley Institute Announces New Content on Before and After Hair Transplant Images
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce new content for hair transplant before and after images.
We are a visual society, and patients frequently ask me to show them what is achievable when it comes to hair loss.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair restoration clinic serving Bay Area residents at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce new "before and after" hair transplant images. An updated page on the clinic website reveals photos of thicker hairlines for both men and women.
— Miguel Canales, MD
"We are a visual society, and patients frequently ask me to show them what is achievable when it comes to hair loss," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "Individual results can vary, but in general, before and after images of prior patients can set clear expectations for hair transplant surgery."
Updated before and after hair transplant images for Silicon Valley Hair Institute are available for review at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/before-after/. On the website, Bay Area residents can browse the hair restoration process by reviewing before and after hair transplant experiences for clinic patients. Images showing both mild and more pronounced hair loss experiences are depicted on the web page. Depictions of receding hairlines and thicker hair for both men and women may help set expectations for hair loss surgery.
Dr. Miguel Canales, a pioneer of the cutting-edge ARTAS hair transplant robot, can help individuals learn about several options for hair loss problems, including the following: hair transplant surgery, micro pigmentation and hair loss protocols, and treatments. Friendly, professional clinic staff can assist people and review financial options for an affordable hair transplant experience. The clinic serves Bay Area cities including Atherton, Palo Alto, San Jose, Mountain View, Menlo Park, and Los Altos. Residents can reach out to Dr. Canales for a private consultation at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/virtual/. Persons with skincare issues can check out the sister website at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
BEFORE AND AFTER IMAGES MAY REVEAL THE POTENTIAL EFFECTIVENESS OF HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY IN THE BAY AREA
Here is the background on this release. Bay Area residents accustomed to excellent customer service may expect immediate results. Services that entail refreshing one's appearance can take either a short or long time. A haircut could offer an immediate improvement. A hair transplant may require several months to notice a difference. For these reasons, SVHI has added new content to the hair transplant "before and after" hair loss webpage. As individual results can vary, the best course of action is to book a no-obligation consultation.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss, and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
