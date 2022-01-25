GuysWithRides Continues to Redefine Collector Car Auctions with Sale of 1994 Acura NSX for $81,000
More than an auction site, GuysWithRides has a variety of entertaining and informative contentFLEMINGTON, N.J. , UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyswithrides.com, a dealer-free community that provides a truly unique place for people to discover special-interest cars and connect with like-minded collectible car enthusiasts, is pleased to announce its recent sale of a rare 1994 Acura NSX 5-speed for $81,000.
The car with just 41,000 miles on it was Mary’s brother’s pride and joy. After he died, she wanted it to go to someone who would enjoy the vehicle, rather than offer it to an anonymous dealer who would sell the car for a quick profit. Mission accomplished with GuysWithRides.
When the auction for the Acura ended with a high bid short of Mary's reserve price, GuysWithRides worked with the high bidders, who agreed to a final price of $81,000 within hours after the auction closed.
“I want to create an oasis for car enthusiasts, away from the dealers that are crowding the hobby in the hopes of making a quick buck. I want to do right by car enthusiasts and create a place filled with honest and trustworthy content and conversations – a place where we can share our stories and our love for cars,” said Rudy Samsel, who co-founded GuysWithRides with his wife Nancy in 2018 and who have created a thriving community for classic car collectors, enthusiasts and aficionados.
The fastest-growing part of GuysWithRides is its “Reserve Parking” marketplace that connects private party buyers and sellers in reserve-price online auctions.
“A fair amount of online collector auctions simply end short of achieving the reserve price, leaving the top bidders with no mechanism to make counter offers and with the sellers forced to start finding an alternative marketplace to sell their cars. When a GuysWithRides auction does not meet the reserve, I work personally with the top bidders and sellers after the auction ends to try and facilitate a deal,” Samsel said.
GuysWithRides.com is redefining collector car auctions for buyers and sellers. Sellers do not have to worry about dealers buying their collector car in the hopes of a lucrative quick “flip.” Buyers can bid with confidence knowing they are participating in a level playing field with other private parties, not dealers who often bid higher knowing they can still make a profit.
GuysWithRides also provides free market valuations of classic cars and trucks and special vehicles.
The GuysWithRides site is not just about auctions, Samsel added. The site has a wide variety of entertaining and informative content, including games, how to articles, project car updates and past "Talking Cars" live streams. On the site’s Guys & Their Rides section, car enthusiasts share their passionate stories about their rides and participants receive free merchandise for participating.
For more information about GuysWithRides, visit www.guyswithrides.com. Visitors to the site can also sign up for a newsletter featuring information about cars found for sale on Craigslist, as well as other content.
About GuysWithRides
GuysWithRides is the only dealer-free online community for collector car enthusiasts. Here, you can connect with like-minded people to share your collector car’s stories, buy and sell collector cars, and learn more about the hobby you love. Husband and wife team Rudy and Nancy Samsel founded the site in 2018 and have created a thriving community for classic car collectors, enthusiasts and aficionados. Join our community where knowledge is standard and conversation is automatic.
