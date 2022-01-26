Black Administrators in Child Welfare Presents National Inaugural Class: Sankofa Institute for African American Leaders

BACW Sankofa Institute

Black Administrators In Child Welfare is launching the first national institute specifically for African American executive & emerging leaders in child welfare.

Our current child welfare situation is not acceptable for children of color. We must ensure the Black experience becomes embedded in the service delivery for child welfare agencies throughout the U.S.” — Dr. Sharon McDaniel

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Administrators in Child Welfare (BACW) will present the Sankofa Institute for African American Executive and Emerging Leaders in Child Welfare on January 27-28, 2022, in partnership with Johnson C. Smith University and Casey Family Programs of Seattle Washington.

Celebrating 51 years of service to Black children, youths, families, and communities, BACW is pleased to announce its inaugural class of child welfare leaders from across the country who seek to transform the landscape of the child welfare system from the inside out.

From examining institutional logics of the system to the public child welfare policies that produce disproportionate and disparate outcomes for African American children and families, this year-long institute will provide innovative and effective strategies to combat the challenges faced in the child welfare system every day in the U.S.

Those participating in the inaugural session are from across the country (Caleb Beyah, CA; Tommy Brown, CA; Dr. Nia Cantey, WA, Tamera Dixon, PA; Dr. Lovie Foster, PA; Brooke Goulde, PA; Nneka Hawthorne, PA; Robert Hinton, PA; Benita Miller, NJ; Dominique Robinson, CA; Shemeka Sorrells, WA, Dion Smith, FL; Demetrius Starling, MI; Kristen Toliver, GA; Windy Wilson, GA; and Raheem Woods, PA) and we are excited for the same.

About Black Administrators in Child Welfare:

The Black Administrators in Child Welfare, Inc. (BACW) is a group formed in 1971and incorporated in New York in 1975 to address the reluctance of child welfare agencies to respond appropriately to the need for specialized services for Black children and their families and to press for the employment of Black professionals in responsible administrative positions. The organization also serves as a support network for the small number of Black executives running child welfare and human service agencies.