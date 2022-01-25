Brera Medical Technologies Releases New Total Skin Regeneration System
Jovena is based on two new patented technologies developed by Brera: Diatermocontraction and Fractional PlasmaSALERNO, ITALY, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brera Medical Technologies, an Italian company specializing in the development and manufacturing of electromedical devices in aesthetic medicine and dermatology, announced the release of its newest product, Jovena®. The company also obtained patents for two new technologies: Diatermocontraction® and Fractional Plasma®.
Brera is recognized as a global leader in medical aesthetics and physiotherapy and holds several patents for devices related to the industry, including Plasmage® – the first Fractional Plasma that treats delicate areas safely and sublimates tissues without side effects on the skin. The company is committed to researching and developing non-invasive and secure technologies and devices.
Resurfacing treatments are used to create injuries to the skin through laser ablation or deep peel to stimulate the creation of collagen during the body's natural healing response. However, those injuries were often too deep and damaged the skin. Jovena is a total skin regeneration system that uses RF Diatermocontraction and Fractional Plasma. The device combines both technologies into one device, making it unique in the industry and revolutionizing how skin can be treated for signs of aging.
Fractional Plasma is the newest innovation in skin resurfacing treatments. Brera Medical Technologies developed this method that uses excited gas to create plasma energy. With Jovena, fractional plasma targets the superficial layers of the skin and promotes micro-retraction. In practice, the new, patented technology means faster treatment times, 50 percent less downtime after treatment, and the treatment can be used anywhere on the body.
The plasmaROLL® enables superficial treatments in the epidermis, optimizing epidermal cell renewal. plasmaTIP® provides a precise delivery of Fractional Plasma to treat common skin aging issues such as fine lines, wrinkles, scars, striae and more. plasmaPRO™ creates controlled damage from the epidermis to the superficial dermis with tailored energy in non-ablative or ablative outputs.
Diatermocontraction is the rejuvenation of muscles. Brera's patented technology is based on radio frequency with an exclusive, patented modulation that allows endogenous heating (diathermy) while inducing massive muscle contractions. In practical use, that means drastically reduced application time for patients. The muscular contractions generated by RF Diathermic Pulse in Jovena are combined with the thermic action produced by the RF Diathermy output to promote skin tightening, firming and toning.
Jovena offers multilayer treatment options for full skin regeneration by combining Brera's new technologies for skin resurfacing, decolletage revitalization, muscle toning, soft tissue coagulation and minimally invasive microsurgery. The all-in-one device allows antiaging professionals to provide superior results for patients in less time and with shorter recovery periods.
"We asked ourselves this question – what do antiaging professionals expect from a device? The answer is an all-in-one solution: safe, non-invasive and easy to use," said Attilio Grattacaso, the CEO of Brera Medical Technologies. "With the same device, you can create protocols from 15 to 90 minutes for both the face and the body, and you have visible results from the very first session. The applications are numerous: facial rejuvenation and liſting, skin laxity, cellulite, muscle toning and lymphatic drainage."
