ByteScout Improved Support for PDF Forms in its Cloud and On-Premise Tools
ByteScout enhanced PDF forms' support. It includes linked fields, filling out combo boxes, support for incorrectly formed or damaged PDF forms.WILMINGTON, DE, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout recently improved support for PDF forms. The new enhancements include linked fields, filling out combo boxes, support for damaged or incorrectly formed PDF forms.
These new sophisticated features enhance the experience for programmers using ByteScout SDK and web components for data extraction and PDF processing.
ByteScout provides PDF form filling functionality in both, cloud and on-premise tools. Due to the digitization trends, many users automated PDF form filling in their workflows. ByteScout provides the way to use PDF form, non-fillable PDFs, or even scanned images as a template for a new document.
Recently ByteScout improved the support for PDF forms with damaged or incorrectly named fields inside to support filling of PDF with damaged form fields.
Besides, customers can use the ByteScout PDF engine to add images, text, links on top of existing PDF. Moreover, they can split and merge PDF documents.
ByteScout is happy to announce that this new feature is fully available in the cloud version (PDF.co) and on-premise versions of SDK and API Server. The latter is a self-hosted version available as a separate product called “ByteScout API Server” that can be easily deployed into a server in a private cloud or in an offline environment with minimal requirements for server hardware.
In addition to PDF form filling, ByteScout provides a set of PDF tools such as Document Parser, various PDF extractors, and PDF converters.
ByteScout SDK and Web API allow extracting structured data from unstructured or scanned documents, invoices, orders, statements, and other documents. They can accurately split and merge PDF files, convert PDF forms and tables into CSV, XML, Excel, TXT, search for text, add or remove security, fill and sign PDF forms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
