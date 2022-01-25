January 25, 2022

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she will deliver the State of the State Address to a Joint Convention of the State Legislature in the House Chamber on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Governor Mills was invited to deliver her address by the Legislature’s Presiding officers, Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau. A copy of that invitation is attached.

In her remarks, Governor Mills will discuss the challenges Maine is facing, including the impact of the pandemic on the state; outline the actions her Administration is taking to strengthen the economy and improve the lives and livelihoods of Maine people, and share her vision for the future of Maine.

“While the pandemic has presented unfathomable challenges, Maine people have persevered with characteristic resilience and fortitude. The strength of Maine people has guided us through these difficult times, and it is because of you that we have made progress,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Of course, there is no doubt that there are still significant challenges in front of us, from the rising costs of everyday goods because of the pandemic to long-standing issues like our workforce shortage made worse by it. But for the first time in a long time, we are tackling these issues head-on to ensure that as we emerge from this pandemic, we emerge a stronger state, with a more vibrant economy that provides good-paying jobs that Maine people can raise a family on in every corner of the state. I look forward to paying tribute to Maine people, to discussing our shared challenges, and to charting our path to a better tomorrow.”

Governor Mills will also release her supplemental budget proposal in the days following the State of the State.

The Governor’s Office will release additional logistical information about the State of the State Address in the coming days.