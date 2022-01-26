David A.R. White Pinnacle Peak co-founder film star &film producer newest film REDEEMING LOVE in theaters
This is one of the best films we have produced so far we are excited that the movie going public is embracing this story”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Peak www.pinnaclepeakpictures.com
— Producer DAVID A.R. WHITE
Co-Founder, film star, and film producer David A.R. White, www.davidarwhite.com said he is looking forward to his newest film REDEEMING LOVE, it is one of the best films we have produced.
White is one of the the genius’s behind the GOD’S NOT DEAD film franchise that has grossed over $100 million dollars theatrically not including Home Entertainment or foreign, after the current release of God’s Not Dead: We The People has been so successful.
White, is one of the pioneer’s in the faith based film genre, White also Co-Founded PURE FLIX, which was recently bought by Sony Pictures.
His companies have been mega successful, Universal 5 yrs ago started distributing films that White’s Team produced Redeeming Love is the newest film through Universal Pictures.
Redeeming Love, directed by D.J. Caruso, stars Abigail Cowen, Famke Janssen, Eric Dane and Nina Dobrev and is produced by DAVID A.R.WHITE and his PPP Partners MICHAEL SCOTT & JIM AMEDURI.
The Premiere Screening of this film is Jan 13th , at the DGA in Hollywood , the movie is playing on 1,750 screens nationally
ABOUT REDEEMING LOVE
Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, REDEEMING LOVE is a powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple's relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. It is a life-changing story of the power of unconditional and all-consuming love. Coming to theaters January 21, 2022 REDEEMING LOVE shows there is no brokenness that love can't heal.
About David A.R. White & Pinnacle Peak Pictures
ABOUT PINNACLE PEAK PICTURES AKA PPP:
Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production and distribution studio created in 2005 by DAVID A.R.WHITE, Russell Wolfe & Michael Scott. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including THE God’s Not Dead FRANCHISE, The Case for Christ, and Do You Believe?
The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy.
