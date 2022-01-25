AG Derek Schmidt: Annual crime victims’ service awards open for nomination

KANSAS, January 25 - TOPEKA – (January 25, 2022) – Five awards that recognize service to victims of crime are open for nomination, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The awards are made each year to recognize agencies, organizations and individuals who provide exemplary service to victims of crime in Kansas.

Nominations are open in the following award categories:

Criminal Justice (Law Enforcement Officer, Prosecutor, Judge, Probation/Parole) – Individuals who made a positive contribution regarding the needs of victims or offender accountability within the criminal justice response should be nominated for this award.

Community Champion (Individual, Employer or Business, Organization or Other) – This award recognizes an individual or group that made a significant difference for victims of crime.

Outstanding Victim Service Organization – This award recognizes a victim service organization for outstanding work in improving the lives of victims of crime.

Outstanding System-Based Victim Advocate – This award recognizes a system-based victim advocate for outstanding work in improving the lives of victims of crime.

Outstanding Community-Based Victim Advocate – This award recognizes a community-based victim advocate for outstanding work in improving the lives of victims of crime.

The deadline for receiving nominations is February 21. Nomination forms and detailed information on the nomination process for each of the award categories can be found at https://ag.ks.gov/victims-awards.

Awards will be announced during the annual Crime Victims Rights Conference which will be held virtually from April 6-8. These awards are administered by the attorney general’s office Victim Services Division.