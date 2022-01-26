RhythMedix Announces Strategic Partnership with SDVOSB, Lovell Government Services, to Serve Federal Healthcare Systems
Partnership grants government customers access to the RhythmStar® device on contract and allows RhythMedix to compete for set-aside contract opportunities
Lovell is proud to partner with RhythMedix to help enhance the lives of over 900,000 Veterans who are already receiving telehealthcare.”MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RhythMedix is proud to announce their partnership with Lovell Government Services, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), to better serve Federal Healthcare Systems and the patients they care for. RhythMedix is the creator of RhythmStar®, the only wearable cardiac monitor with built-in 4G cellular connectivity, offering near real-time arrhythmia verification that eliminates the need for an additional communication device, allowing physicians to quickly diagnose and treat cardiac disease while maximizing patient comfort. Lovell is an SDVOSB vendor that specializes in optimizing government sales and winning contract awards for medical and pharmaceutical suppliers.
The RhythmStar® cardiac monitor comes to the federal market at an important time; the need for telemedicine is higher than ever with more and more clinicians looking for user-friendly and accurate remote solutions for their patients. To address this need, RhythmStar® is now available with HeartTime™ on-demand telemetry mode, an innovative platform that allows physicians to evaluate cardiac activity and expedite care via a telemedicine appointment, limiting the need for an in-person office visit.
With this partnership, federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities will be able to access RhythmStar® using federal contract vehicles. These vehicles include the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), the Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), GSA Advantage, and the Defense Logistics Agency’s ECAT system for the medical supply chain.
“We are excited to partner with Lovell to help Veterans and active members of the military gain access to cutting-edge cardiac monitoring,” stated Brian Pike, President and co-founder of RhythMedix. “Early arrhythmia detection is critical, and we are proud to offer a solution that allows physicians to quickly diagnose and treat cardiac disease.”
“Lovell is proud to partner with RhythMedix to help enhance the lives of over 900,000 Veterans who are already receiving telehealthcare. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has taken the initiative to lead telehealth innovation to make sure Veterans can access care when and where they need it. RhythMedix's wireless medical technology will significantly enhance the VA telehealth services offering,” said Shawn Corcoran, Chief Operating Officer at Lovell Government Services.
ABOUT RHYTHMEDIX:
RhythMedix®, a privately owned manufacturer and wireless medical technology company, provides innovative technology to transform the medical monitoring industry and improve patient outcomes. RhythmStar® is the first and only wearable cardiac monitor with built-in 4G cellular connectivity, allowing physicians and their patients to remain continuously and comfortably connected for faster arrhythmia detection. The proprietary HeartTime™ on-demand telemetry mode platform allows physicians to expedite care via a standard telemedicine visit. Powerful cloud-based algorithms evaluate every heartbeat providing actionable reporting that is verified by the RhythMedix Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF). Learn more at www.rhythmedix.com.
ABOUT LOVELL GOVERNMENT SERVICES: Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Having served for over 24 years, Chris also wanted to ensure America’s Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield.
Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
