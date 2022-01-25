WebCitz.com Partners with Eden Reforestation Projects to Empower Locals to Plant Trees, Rebuild Forests and Reduce CO2
WebCitz, LLC Logo
WebCitz is excited to announce its partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects to help empower local communities, rebuild forests, and improve the environment.
WebCitz is an eco-friendly and sustainable digital agency, so we're thrilled to support the Eden Reforestation Projects”MENASHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebCitz, a website design and ecommerce development company founded in 2004, has announced that it has begun a partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects to plant thousands of trees to reduce its carbon footprint.
— David Wurst, Founder of WebCitz
WebCitz has committed to plant 6,667 trees every year. WebCitz is committed to taking care of the planet in a sustainable and tangible manner, which is why they allied with Eden Reforestation Projects, a nonprofit based in California that employs local villagers to plant millions of trees every year in countries that suffer from severe deforestation. Eden Reforestation Projects has planted more than 700,000,000 trees in eight countries to date.
Eden Reforestation Projects will plant trees on behalf of WebCitz in Madagascar, Mozambique, Kenya, Indonesia, Nepal, Haiti, and Honduras. In order to reduce its carbon footprint, WebCitz has established a baseline of planting over 550 trees per month.
"WebCitz is an eco-friendly and sustainable digital agency, so we're thrilled to support the Eden Reforestation Projects," says David Wurst of WebCitz.com. The two are excited to start planting in various countries around the world to reduce waste output, combat climate change with deforestation, and empower the poor. In these countries, if deforestation continues, the local species will suffer extinction, and the inhabitants will be left with no livelihood.
Both WebCitz and Eden Reforestation Projects believe that communities can flourish if they are cared for by the people who depend upon them. As a result of empowering locals to plant trees in their own backyards, they will earn a living wage to support their families and break the cycle of poverty. In time, healthy forests may emerge and the negative effects of deforestation on the environment and society may gradually diminish as they carry out their joint reforestation effort.
ABOUT WEBCITZ, LLC
Founded in 2004, WebCitz is a full-service web design and digital marketing company located in Menasha, Wisconsin. The company has grown to more than 18 associates, each passionate about their area of expertise. Environmental responsibility is one of the company's greatest assets. Every year, WebCitz purchases carbon offsets to reduce its CO2 emissions by 96 tons. Additionally, WebCitz provides funding to non-profit organizations, including Eden Reforestation Projects, for the planting of more than 8,000 trees each year.
ABOUT EDEN REFORESTATION PROJECTS
Eden Reforestation Projects reduces extreme poverty and restores healthy forests in Madagascar, Mozambique, Kenya, Nepal, Indonesia, Haiti, Central America, and Brazil by employing local villagers to plant millions of trees every year. They are a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization registered in the State of California.
David Wurst
WebCitz, LLC
+ +1 800-796-8263
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
https://vimeo.com/549363186