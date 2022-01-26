Sera4 Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Management Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sera4, a keyless access control solution provider, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, demonstrating its commitment to the highest levels of information security management. The certification was issued by NQA, following a detailed and comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) audit.
"Security is in our DNA,” says Jerod Klink, Chief Technology Officer at Sera4. “One of the key values of the access control platform we offer our customers is security, and achieving ISO certification demonstrates that our customers can be as confident in the security of their information as they are in the security of their critical infrastructure and assets. We’re committed to maintaining a robust ISMS that aligns to global best practices and standards for information security.”
Led by a cross-functional team, Sera4’s certification was a 16-month process. "We're proud of everyone in the organization who contributed to this achievement,” says David Coode, Chief Executive Officer at Sera4. “We’ve always believed that digital security is at least as important as physical security, and this certification reflects our commitment.”
ISO 27001:2013 is the international standard that provides a framework for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) to provide continued confidentiality, integrity and availability of information as well as legal compliance. Undertaking ISO 27001 certification helps mitigate the risk associated with customer and legal requirements such as the GDPR and potential security threats including: cyber crime, personal data breaches, vandalism / terrorism, fire / damage, misuse, theft and viral attacks.
About Sera4
Sera4 protects critical infrastructure in remote places around the globe. Sera4’s keyless platform for physical access control is both easy to use and highly secure. Operating across four continents, Sera4 provides security and identity control for some of the world’s largest service providers. To learn more about Sera4, visit www.sera4.com.
Kelly Winter
