1-31-2022 Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its first meeting of 2022 on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.  This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference.  However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person:

First Floor 118 Elliot Street Brattleboro, VT 05301

Webcast access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams link and teleconference.  

At the meeting, Committee members will consider responses to the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) recently published Request for Information (RFI) on using a Consent-Based Siting Process to identify Federal Interim Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facilities and whether the Committee shall propose a statement to be voted upon and submitted from the entire VT NDCAP.  Public comments on this subject are desired and must be submitted to DOE by March 4, 2022.  

For more information about the meeting, including how to join remotely, please see the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee webpage or the Press Release regarding the meeting

