Young Woman Triumphs Over Naysayers In Bestselling Novel

Full of tears , fear, love, history, and danger; this pre-World War II novel shows one woman's resolve when enemies try to sabotage her family business.

Reconciliation: Atone the Devil in Buried Sunshine: Unforgettable characters you either love or love to hate, achieved #1 Bestselling status in seven Amazon categories

Book two in the Buried Sunshine series achieves #1 Bestseller in 7 Amazon categories. Reconciliation, a Depression-era novel follows one family's winning saga.

History is in our back yards. It gives us courage, even though we keep learning the same lesson. Women of courage is the back bone of my novels.”
— Carolyn Palmer Hartley
CHAPIN, SC, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Reconciliation: Atone the Devil in Buried Sunshine, the second novel in the Buried Sunshine trilogy written by award-winning author, Carolyn Palmer Hartley, has just completed a successful book launch on Amazon, achieving a #1 best seller rating in seven Amazon categories.

Set in the World War II coal-mining town of Bramwell, West Virginia, Adele Dawson, the lead character in the Buried Sunshine saga helps set a new course for Great Britain’s demands for bituminous coal from American miners. As the unimaginable female leader in a superstitious, male-dominated industry, Adele is determined to restore the family business while America recovers from the poverty-stricken Great Depression. The more she learns about coal mining, the more she discovers enemies have concealed themselves within the family business. When Adele acknowledges her estranged grandfather’s help, her saboteur stepfather forces the coal mine’s reconstruction to miss critical deadlines.

“History is in our back yards,” Hartley says. “It gives us courage, even though we keep learning the same lesson. Women of courage is the back bone of my novels.”

“The historical aspect is spot on. The characters are either lovable, or persons you love to hate. I highly recommend this book to anyone who enjoys historical fiction.” Net Galley

“Characters are vivid, palpable, and develop the story in such a way that you feel you are in the midst of the story. A captivating read.” Amazon Reviewer

“Impeccably researched. Intellectual while heartwarming,” Net Galley

The book, marketed by BCG Publishing, is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats.

Carolyn Palmer Hartley can be reached at www.jmerrillpress.com and @CarolynPHartley on Twitter and Instagram.

