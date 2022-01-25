Regrow Recognized Twice in InVivo Global Quest Challenge

The Regrow Ecosystem Regrow Wins InVivo Global Quest Challenge for Second Time Regrow Logo

Company earns second recognition for facilitating agriculture carbon markets

Solutions [of this scale] have not been achieved yet by well-established companies on the market” — Juror, InVivo Quest Challenge

PARIS, FRANCE, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regrow Ag was again named a winner in the 2021-2022 InVivo Global Quest Challenge, this time under the topic “Regenerate”. The challenge, led by InVivo Group — the largest agricultural cooperative in France — works to accelerate technological and ecological transitions in the agrifood industry with the goal of overcoming climate change.

Regrow was recognized for innovation in the development and facilitation of carbon markets for the agrifood industry, specifically for the development and rollout of a Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) suite for ecosystem markets. This makes ecosystem markets (like carbon markets) scalable and transparent for growers, carbon project developers and global food brands. Regrow’s solution is powered by industry-leading science and technology, including a unique soil carbon modeling process and global remote sensing technology.

This recognition follows similar accolades in the same InVivo Quest Challenge under the topic of Ag Technology and Precision Agriculture. Both solutions recognized by InVivo Group have been developed to empower the adoption of regenerative agriculture across the globe and across all parts of the agrifood supply chain.

Regrow is a multinational team of over 60 scientists (18 PhDs), agronomists, engineers, and software developers committed to transforming agronomic raw data into agronomic insights using world renowned scientific models and algorithms.

Challenge submissions are assessed on many criteria surrounding innovation and business viability. Regrow’s MRV solution fueled the company’s growth throughout 2021, and was the driving force behind a $17M Series A funding round with investors like Cargill and Ajax Strategies.

For this challenge, Regrow was assessed by a panel of jurors including representatives from AgriFirm, Tereos and Control Union. Feedback from the jury was overwhelmingly positive. Jurors acknowledged Regrow as an ”internationally accepted and established company” and gave credit to the team’s “innovative approach to assess farming practices implementation with satellites and convert them into tCO2 eq and carbon credits.” This, according to jurors, has not been “achieved yet by well-established companies on the market.”

As one of the first laureates named in this year’s challenge, Regrow will have access to InVivo Group’s network of change makers in the agrifood industry, especially those working to empower climate action. InVivo Group operates in 19 countries across 4 continents, with nearly 200 member cooperatives.

ABOUT REGROW

Regrow is a software company that provides a sustainable transformation across the agrifood supply chain. Regrow delivers scalable, science-based solutions for adoption, measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of ecosystem outcomes, such as soil carbon, nitrogen leaching, among others. Regrow monitors over 150 million acres of agricultural land in 45 countries and supports industry leaders such as General Mills, Cargill, Bayer AG, The Nature Conservancy, among others, to meet their nature commitments.