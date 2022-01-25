Zuar Appoints New CFO Jennifer Crane
Zuar, a leader in business intelligence, announces that Jennifer Crane will join Zuar as its new CFO. Co-Founder Kevin Stellner is named Executive Director.
Our exponential success in the last two years has made it clear: we need to prepare now for our next stage of growth.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuar, Inc., a leader in business intelligence, today announced that Jennifer Crane will join Zuar as its new Chief Financial Officer. Crane is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience leading finance organizations. She has deep expertise in scaling businesses, building passionate teams, fundraising and strategic planning. Crane will hit the ground running by working with the company’s current CFO, Kevin Stellner, who will transition to Zuar’s Executive Director role and oversee internal operations.
— Whitney Myers, CEO, Zuar Inc.
“Our exponential success in the last two years has made it clear: we need to prepare now for our next stage of growth. Jennifer’s financial expertise, her success and experience as a public company CFO, and her outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to our team,” said Whitney Myers, CEO at Zuar. “I’m so grateful for Kevin’s leadership and look forward to his help in supporting our internal operations and growth.“
Crane is a CPA and a 15-year veteran in the software industry. She has helped numerous organizations drive strategic and operational initiatives that improved operations while also impacting the organizations’ financial results. She served as CFO at the publicly traded company Crossroads Systems from 2008-2018, and most recently served as CFO for Urology Austin. Jennifer has also held senior positions at leading firms such as Deloitte & Touche LLP and Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP. She holds a degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
“Zuar has established itself as an industry leader, providing best-in-class products like the data pipeline solution Mitto, and superior services,” said Crane. “I’m truly excited about the potential for significant growth over the years. Zuar has created a unique and inspiring culture, and I’m privileged to have the incredible opportunity to work alongside a talented leadership team as we serve our customers, partners, teammates and community.”
“It has been my pleasure building Zuar to the fast growing company that it is today,” said Kevin Stellner. “I’m excited to hand over the reins of our financial strategy to Jennifer’s experienced care, so I may focus on supporting the most valuable aspect of our organization, our people.”
About Zuar
Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based business intelligence firm. This Inc 5000 company is dedicated to helping organizations connect their data silos, and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. The firm’s Mitto solution gets data flowing from hundreds of potential sources into a single destination for analytics. Zuar also provides a white-label visualization solution that allows companies to monetize their data and provide secure dashboard access to each audience they serve. For more information visit https://www.zuar.com.
