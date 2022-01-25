Global mental health market to reach $537.97 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

MHEALTH

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the occurrence of mental disease including autism, depression, OCD, surge in awareness of stress management, and increase in awareness toward mental disorders drive the global mental health market. As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mental health market generated $383.31 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $537.97 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, "The growth of the global mental health market is contributed to rise in the occurrence of mental disease including autism, depression, OCD, surge in awareness of stress management, and increase in awareness toward mental disorders drive the global mental health market. On the other hand, rise in the cost of mental health programs and substance abuse hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities."

COVID-19 scenario:

• COVID-19 is expected to exacerbate mental health symptoms or trigger relapse among people with prior mental health illnesses. This has fuelled the global mental health market.

• During the pandemic, countries invested in innovative digital and telecommunication solutions to make available more mental health professionals. This is expected to create a positive impact on the market.

• Lockdown, travel restrictions, and closure of clinics meant only emergency mental health services are made available.

The global mental health market is segmented on the basis of the disorder, age group, services, and region.

By disorder, the depression segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the eating disorders segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

By services, the inpatient hospital treatment services segment attributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global mental health market, and is projected lead during the forecast period. However, the emergency mental health services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Key leading players of the global mental health market include The Mentor Network, Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Inc., CareTech Holdings PLC, Behavioral Health Network, Inc., Strategic Behavioral Health, North Range Behavioral Health, Ascension Seton, Pyramid Healthcare, and Promises Behavioral Health.

