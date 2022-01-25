Global Market for Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices to Exceed $1.7 Billion by 2028

Blood pressure is already one of the most monitored vital signs worldwide meaning that the global market for these devices is relatively mature in a few major regions such as N. America and Europe.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, addressing key insights and the projection of COVID-19 impact in 2022, 2023, and beyond. Courtesy of the global pandemic, the global market experienced growth as the popularity of at-home monitoring increased. Moving forward, iData forecasts that demographic factors, rising incidences of heart disease, and the continuation of new technological advancements will encourage significant growth for the global market by 2028.

According to iData's Global Market Report for Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, covering seven regions and over 70 countries, the global market was estimated at $1.4 billion in 2021. The market experienced modest growth in 2021, and is expected to exceed $1.7 billion by 2028. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market includes both personal monitoring devices and professional monitoring devices. Personal devices are purchased by individuals and often used in the home, whereas professional devices are purchased by physicians for use in clinics, hospitals or other healthcare facilities. Personal devices tend to sell considerably more units compared to professional devices, in part because each personal device is often used by one individual or within one household. In contrast , professional devices are considerably more expensive, which serves to close the majority of the gap when it comes to market value.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Omron Healthcare, and Welch Allyn lead the Global market for Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices. Due to the relatively low cost of manufacturing, blood pressure monitoring is a relatively easy market for smaller competitors to enter and offer low-cost devices. For this reason, no competitor beyond Omron Healthcare held more than 10% market share in 2021 and few held more than a 5% share.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

