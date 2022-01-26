Drug Manufacturers Continue to Increase Drug Prices Through Third Week of January
Rexulti, Simponi, and Tremfya See Price IncreasesFAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After having over 540 single-source brand name drugs taking price increases average 5.10% during the first two weeks of January, drug manufacturers continued the trend and increased an additional 39 brands averaging 5.06%. These latest price increases range from a low of 1.00% for Cerezyme [Genzyme Corp] – an enzyme replacement therapy that treats pediatric and adult patients with Gaucher disease type 1, to a high of 8.90% for Emflaza [PTC Therapeutics] – used to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients 2 years of age and older.
Notable brands also taking increases in week three include Rexulti [Otsuka] – used as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants in adults with major depressive disorders, at 6.90%, Simponi [Janssen] – used to treat moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, at 5.80%, and Tremfya [Janssen] – indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, at 5.40%.
When grouping brands into their respective therapeutic class for week three, diuretics & aquaretics had the highest percent increase at 6.90%, followed by psychotherapeutic drugs and bile therapy at 6.00% and 5.90% respectively. Analgesics had the highest percent increase for all of January, at 9.54%, followed by antihyperlipidemic agents and sedatives & hypnotics at 8.18% and 7.27% respectively. Anesthetics had the lowest percent increase at 1.18% through week three.
Overall, January has now had 580 brands showing price increases averaging 5.10%, ranging from a low of 0.75% for Adakveo [Novartis], used to treat sickle cell disease in patients 16+ years of age, to a high of 25.00% for Atgam [Pfizer], used to treat moderate to severe aplastic anemia. It is important to note that overall inflation for 2021 was 7.0% to provide context for the drug price increases.
It’s not out of the ordinary for drug manufacturers to delay raising prices until later in January. DMD America will provide weekly updates through the end of the month.
Source
AnalySource® as of Jan 24, 2022 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2022
* First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy: https://www.fdbhealth.com/drug-pricing-policy
About DMD America, Inc
AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc. a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.
About First Databank (FDB)
First Databank (FDB) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades, our medical knowledge has helped improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit www.fdbhealth.com.
