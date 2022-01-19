Drug Price Increases Continue In Second Week of January
Humira [AbbVie] is up 7.40%FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seeing over 450 single-source brand name drugs take price increases averaging 5.06% for the first week of January, drug manufacturers continued the trend in week two, with an additional 66 brands having price increases averaging 5.32%. Price increases ranged from a low of 1.42% for Defitelio [Jazz Pharmaceuticals] – indicated for the treatment of sinusoidal obstructive syndrome in hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation therapy, to a high of 8.45% for Epidiolex [GW Pharmaceuticals] – used to treat certain types of seizures.
Notable brands taking increases in the second week of January include Humira [AbbVie] – used to treat many different autoimmune conditions, at 7.40%, Xyrem [Jazz Pharmaceuticals] – used to treat certain symptoms of narcolepsy, at 8.40%, and Nerlynx [Puma Biotech] – used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, at 4.90%.
Overall, January has now had 527 brands showing price increases averaging 5.11%, ranging from a low of 0.75% for Adakveo [Novartis], used to treat sickle cell disease in patients 16+ years of age, to a high of 25.00% for Atgam [Pfizer], used to treat moderate to severe aplastic anemia. It is important to note that overall inflation for 2021 was 7.0% to provide context for the drug price increases.
When grouping brands into their respective therapeutic class for week two, sedatives & hypnotics had the highest percent increase at 8.41%, followed by psychotherapeutic drugs and antiarthritics at 7.92% and 7.40% respectively. Analgesics have the highest percent increase for all of January, at 9.54%.
It’s not out of the ordinary for drug manufacturers to delay raising prices until later in January. DMD America will provide weekly updates through the end of the month.
Please note that these price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost* (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance, and other discounts that may be available.
AnalySource® as of Jan 17, 2022 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2022
* First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy: https://www.fdbhealth.com/drug-pricing-policy
