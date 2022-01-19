Drug Price Increases Continue In Second Week of January

AnalySource Logo

Humira [AbbVie] is up 7.40%

FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seeing over 450 single-source brand name drugs take price increases averaging 5.06% for the first week of January, drug manufacturers continued the trend in week two, with an additional 66 brands having price increases averaging 5.32%. Price increases ranged from a low of 1.42% for Defitelio [Jazz Pharmaceuticals] – indicated for the treatment of sinusoidal obstructive syndrome in hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation therapy, to a high of 8.45% for Epidiolex [GW Pharmaceuticals] – used to treat certain types of seizures.

Notable brands taking increases in the second week of January include Humira [AbbVie] – used to treat many different autoimmune conditions, at 7.40%, Xyrem [Jazz Pharmaceuticals] – used to treat certain symptoms of narcolepsy, at 8.40%, and Nerlynx [Puma Biotech] – used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, at 4.90%.

Overall, January has now had 527 brands showing price increases averaging 5.11%, ranging from a low of 0.75% for Adakveo [Novartis], used to treat sickle cell disease in patients 16+ years of age, to a high of 25.00% for Atgam [Pfizer], used to treat moderate to severe aplastic anemia. It is important to note that overall inflation for 2021 was 7.0% to provide context for the drug price increases.

When grouping brands into their respective therapeutic class for week two, sedatives & hypnotics had the highest percent increase at 8.41%, followed by psychotherapeutic drugs and antiarthritics at 7.92% and 7.40% respectively. Analgesics have the highest percent increase for all of January, at 9.54%.

It’s not out of the ordinary for drug manufacturers to delay raising prices until later in January. DMD America will provide weekly updates through the end of the month.

Please note that these price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost* (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance, and other discounts that may be available.


Source
AnalySource® as of Jan 17, 2022 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2022

* First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy: https://www.fdbhealth.com/drug-pricing-policy


About DMD America, Inc
AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc. a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.

About First Databank (FDB)
First Databank (FDB) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades, our medical knowledge has helped improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit www.fdbhealth.com.

Eric Tedford
DMD America, Inc
+1 315-671-4208
email us here

You just read:

Drug Price Increases Continue In Second Week of January

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eric Tedford
DMD America, Inc
+1 315-671-4208
Company/Organization
DMD America
100 Limestone Plaza - 2nd FL
Fayetteville, New York, 13066
United States
+1 315-671-4208
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DMD America Inc. is a global data solution provider for drug pricing and product information delivered through our web-based service, AnalySource®. Utilizing the MedKnowledge® database made available through our relationship with First Databank, Inc. we serve the analytical and competitive intelligence needs of the bio/pharma industry, government, consultancies, health systems, and academia. Since 1996 our team has provided uncompromising client support and a focus on innovation in all aspects of our data service and company. Through AnalySource® we remain the industry leader for drug pricing, customized data pulls, ad hoc analytical reports, and government compliance form production.

DMD America Inc.

More From This Author
Drug Price Increases Continue In Second Week of January
2022 Kicks Off Fresh Drug Price Increases
Drug Manufacturers Raise Prices on Brand Drugs In First Quarter
View All Stories From This Author