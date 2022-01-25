Poly Coated Paper Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth from 2021 to 2031 | TMR Study

Poly Coated Paper Market

Global Poly Coated Paper Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 29.9 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2031

ALBANY , NY, US, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the poly coated paper market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2031. In terms of revenue, the global poly coated paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to several factors, about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the poly coated paper market report.

Paper is coated with a variety of polymers and chemicals in order to enhance their structural properties as required for specific applications in several end-use industries. The coating on paper is often a mixture of several polymers and chemicals in desired proportions where the each element helps in some way to achieve the desired properties. Kraft paper coated with polymers is widely used in the packaging applications in several end-use industries like food, pharmaceutical, machinery and personal care & cosmetics among others.

The TMR team segmented the analysis of the poly coated paper market based on coating material, application, end use, and region. As per the TMR analysis, by coating material, the polyolefin polymers segment in the global poly coated paper market is anticipated to account for substantial market share and is expected to drive the overall poly coated paper market during the forecast period.

Consistent Growth of eCommerce Industry Augmenting Demand for Poly Coated Papers

eCommerce has developed as a global marketplace for almost all people of the world. Due to worldwide shipping and payments systems being made user-friendly, the e-commerce industry has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years.

The rise of the eCommerce industry means the rise in demand for packaging materials to ship the products in all parts of the world. Poly coated papers offer a wide range of packaging solutions to the e-commerce industry as well as the shippers and logistics partners to package the final product while transiting.

The demand for packaging solutions made from poly coated papers ranging from wraps, boxes, pouches, and bags, among others, is escalating with the growth of the eCommerce industry. The growth of eCommerce is anticipated to have a direct positive impact on the growth of the poly coated papers market and is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Growing Popularity of Poly Coated Paper Packaging Solutions for Ready-to-eat and Fast Food Products in Urban Areas

The fast-paced lifestyle of the urban population is increasing the demand for ready-to-eat and fast food products across many cities. The poly-coated papers are widely used in flexible as well as rigid packaging formats for ready-to-eat and fast food products. As a result of several properties of poly-coated papers such as oil resistance, moisture barrier, and heat stability, it is highly desirable among the manufacturers and retailers in the food industry. Consumers prefer poly coated paper packaging for its sustainability and comparatively better alternative to plastic packaging. Several types of products such as poly coated paper bags, pouches, boxes, trays, tapes, and labels, among others, are gaining popularity for the packaging of food items. The increasing adoption of manufacturers and growing preference of the consumers for poly coated paper packaging solutions are factors driving the demand for the target product for packaging of ready-to-eat and fast food items.

Shifting Consumer Preference for Food Service Packaging Made of Paper

The alarmingly rising plastic waste across the globe at dump sites and oceans is a major cause of concern for several people across the globe. Foodservice packaging solutions made from single-use plastic are one of the major contributors to plastic waste generation. The plastic foodservice packaging solutions such as cups, glasses, trays, plates, etc. are used on a large scale in several parts of the world where regulations against these solutions are either absent or not imposed stringently.

The introduction of foodservice products made from poly coated paper is gaining pace in an attempt to capture the rapidly growing demand created due to the ban on single-use plastic-based foodservice products. Many restaurants and fast food brands are also adopting poly coated paper solutions such as straws, plates, cups, and boxes, among others, in an attempt to reduce their environmental impact and promote their brand image as sustainable for attracting a maximum number of customers. Shifting consumer preference and growing adoption of end-use industry players are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in the poly coated papers market.

Poly Coated Paper Market: Competition Landscape

Key market players in the global poly coated paper market are focusing on strategies such as expansions, product launches, and acquisitions to capture maximum market share and enhance their global footprint in the target market. For instance, in May 2021, Mondi Group announced completion of acquisition of 90.38% of Olmuksan from International Paper.

In April 2021, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj launched a new product named PurposeFil Packaging Paper, which is a sustainable solution that emphasizes on the eCommerce industry. In October 2020, UPM-Kymmene Oyj launched a new product under the coated paper segment called UPM Solide, which has strong converting properties.

The tier structure is formulated on the basis of segmental revenue and market share of the company. As per tier structure UPM-Kymmene Oyj., WestRock Company, and Stora Enso Oyj are the tier 1 players in the poly coated paper market. These leading companies are adopting key strategies such as business expansion, acquisition and products launch to strengthen their position in the poly coated paper market. Moreover, tier 2 players are Gascogne Group, International Paper Company, Graphic Packaging International Inc., Mondi Plc., ITC Limited, Billerudkorsnas AB, and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj among others.

