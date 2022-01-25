Yoga Props Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC, Adidas AG, NIKE Inc., Barefoot

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global yoga props market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years owing to the increasing health consciousness among public. Yoga props are the objects that are used while doing yoga to balance, support and extend a yoga pose. Yoga props are very useful for beginners and yoga practitioners with physical disability. Yoga props are becoming more popular nowadays as modern yoga practitioners no longer practice yoga on grass or mud and also do not have long hours for learning yoga. Yoga props help them to avoid injuries and at the same time support their muscles and spine to stay in pose longer. There are large varieties of yoga props available in market such as mat, blanket, bolsters, pillow etc. These yoga props are easily available at online and offline channels.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has shaken the whole economy in the world. In this scenario some industries are doing quite well while others have been crushed. The yoga props market is doing well during COVID-19 scenario as people became more health conscious. The COVID-19 outbreak coupled with lockdown in the various countries has surged the sales of yoga props market especially in developed economy like UK. The sale of the products has increased significantly through online channels. However, the lockdown scenario in various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of the yoga props products.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The increasing popularity of yoga across the world coupled with rising health consciousness among people is the major factors propelling the growth of the global yoga props market. In addition several government initiatives in various countries, to promote yoga is surging the demand for yoga props. Moreover, the inclusion of yoga in educational institutions is further propelling the market growth.

The increasing yoga clubs and yoga sessions conducting through online channels like YouTube, Zoom, Google meet, and news channels etc. are increasing the number of yoga practitioners during the lockdown period which in turn surging the demand for yoga props.

In addition, there is a significant rise in the patients of diabetes, cardiovascular problems, obesity and other chronic diseases in the developed economy due to unhealthy lifestyle. The increase in such diseases is inducing people to practice yoga and adopt healthy lifestyle which is further giving traction to the market.

New product launches to flourish the market

The leading market player in the yoga props markets are focusing on manufacturing eco-friendly products as there is increase in the demand for yoga props made from natural raw materials. The rising awareness among customer regarding the side effects of using products made from synthetic, nylon, plastic, and polyurethane is increasing the demand for yoga props made from recyclable and natural products. For instance, in June 2020, Badra, a yoga accessories brand of korea, the launched new eco-friendly yoga mats made of natural rubbers which is of high quality, stitch labeled, 100% cotton straps for easy storage and carrying and available in more than 7 colors including lake lilac violet, pine green, gray and haze coral.

