D.H. Cermeño's Heartwarming Illustrated Book That Tackles Grief Becomes Bestseller

Coffee and Cedar: Finding Strength From Memories is an uplifting story for understanding loss with inter-generational wisdom

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An award-winning illustrated book by D.H.Cermeño, Coffee and Cedar: Finding Strength From Memories, has captured the hearts of children, teachers, and parents with its powerful messages of everlasting love and courage through memories. The book, available in both English and Spanish, has now become an Amazon bestseller.

Coffee and Cedar, initially published in 2018, has become a tool for parents and teachers to talk to kids about losing loved ones during the global coronavirus pandemic. The story has also inspired a one-act play that premiered at the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Festival and sold out every performance.

“We all have a mentor, a confidante, our ‘rock’ as it were,” said author D.H. Cermeño. “They help us find our voice and give us encouragement. But how do we remember the strength and confidence that they introduced us to after they pass away? When my mentors passed away, I felt lost. But I realized, even though they were gone physically, emotionally they would always be in my heart guiding me through all of my challenges.”

The book follows a grandfather as he talks to his grandson about different challenges he’s overcome during his life. The moving story shows how love can live on from generation to generation and forever influence our lives.

“I especially feel my story needs to be shared now more than ever since so many children are losing their grandparents and other loved ones due to the pandemic. Even though they feel lost, they can find their strength through their memories, which is what Coffee and Cedar shows its readers,” said Cermeño.

Coffee and Cedar: Finding Strength From Memories is available on Amazon. English editions are available in hardcover, paperback, audiobook, and Kindle. Spanish editions are available in paperback.

A third generation Florida native, D.H. Cermeno is the award-winning author of Rising Sunsets and Coffee and Cedar. In his spare time, he loves to entertain family and friends at home, enjoy a cigar over good conversation, volunteer in the community and support local theatre. D.H. has traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and Central America and especially loves visiting his extended family in the northern part of Spain. He currently resides in Winter Park, FL.

