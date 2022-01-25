Feasibility study completed for Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project

January 25, 2022, 14:05

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, took place today via a video link.

The parties signed a statement on the results of the consideration of the feasibility study for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline construction project.

As per the feasibility study, the pipeline will stretch for 962.9 kilometers in Mongolian territory, the pipes will be 1,400 millimeters in diameter, and five compressor stations will be installed. The scope of works performed as part of the feasibility study, which includes the calculation of investment and operating costs, is extensive enough for the study to serve as FEED documents.

Alexey Miller thanked Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan for the assistance provided by Mongolia. For instance, Mongolian companies performed the required on-site surveys, engineering & environmental mapping, and route analysis for the Soyuz Vostok project. The data obtained were used in the development of the gas pipeline route.

Background In December 2019, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of the project for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia. In April 2021, the feasibility analysis regarding the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline was approved. The Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline will become an extension of Russia's Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline in Mongolian territory. The feasibility study regarding the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline was prepared by the Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok special-purpose vehicle.