BeautiNow Launches Perfume Guide To Explain Difference of EDP, EDT and EDC

BeautiNow, an European online perfume boutique, publishes an online guide on the difference between Eau de Toilette, Cologne and Parfum.

THE NETHERLANDS, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeautiNow, a European online perfume boutique, publishes an online guide on the difference between Eau de Toilette, Cologne and Parfum. The company has noticed a significant increase interest in educational content related to perfumes. "Since the outbreak of the corona crisis, we see elevated amount of emails from our online store visitors, requesting advice on their perfume choice," says Hengfu Dai, founder of BeautiNow." Due to the increased amount of time spend at home, people are spending more time on browsing for specialty perfume, instead of the mainstream brands.

The online guide, published by BeautiNow, discusses not only the differences between Eau de Toilette (EDT), Eau de Cologne (EDC), and Eau de Parfum (EDP), it also discusses the meaning of the terms and the history behind each kind.

When asked about what other guides will follow, Dai states: "There are two categories of questions that we want to answer in future guides. The first one being about testers and the second one would be about the difference between niche perfume and mainstream brands. Many questions that we receive from our customers are about these topics."

Tester perfume, are basically the same as the original. The difference is that they are originally meant for in-store testing by consumers. BeautiNow, however, have purchased testers from reliable sources for resale. While the outside packaging isn't the original, the perfume itself is 100% original. Yet, the prices are often as much as 60% lower.

With regards to niche brands, the company states that people are more and more looking for unique fragrances, instead of smelling like everyone else. "Given this need, niche brands are the only way to go," says Dai.