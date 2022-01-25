India's first Metaverse Concert organized by Cryptic Entertainments

Cryptic Entertainments, an edutainment production house hosted India’s first-ever Metaverse concert, to bring virtual live shows to Indian artists & audiences.

We're setting up a physical Metaverse Music Studio in the Chandigarh region where artists can come and perform for their audiences.” — Litesh Gumber

CHANDIGARH, CHANDIGARH, INDIA, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 19th December 2021, Cryptic Entertainments , an edutainment movie production house, and music label, hosted India’s first-ever Metaverse concert, in collaboration with Somnium Space, a blockchain -powered VR platform, to bring virtual, live shows to Indian artists and audiences.COVID-19 has not been easy on anyone, and this is especially true for young artists whose main income source was live performances. And while globally, metaverse concerts had already received a lot of traction, it had not been the case for India.Virtual concerts hosted on the metaverse are an immersive experience, both for the artists and the audience. They are no different from regular concerts, except people will be able to attend them from anywhere in the world. India’s first metaverse concert was organized by Cryptic Entertainments on Somnium Space VR, with Sparsh Dangwal as the performing artist. Through his VR glasses, Sparsh, who is also a core member of Cryptic Entertainments, was able to do the live show for people all over the world, from the comfort of his office.Of their first successful metaverse concert, Cryptic Entertainments Founder Litesh Gumber said, “Of course, we are excited at Cryptic Entertainments to have organized India’s first metaverse concert. I have always believed that we are in the profession of arts, not in the business of arts. The metaverse is a remarkable technology and we hope to connect more artists with it in the near future. We're setting up a physical Metaverse Music Studio in the Chandigarh region where artists can come and perform for their audiences.”The metaverse is an upcoming technology that has a strong foundation to see it into the future.1. The metaverse removes all geographical limitations for people to attend an event.2. Artists can perform for their audience, and have an interactive event, without violating any COVID guidelines.3. Income generated through NFTs in the metaverse goes both ways - it is as profitable for artists as it is for the audience.4. Many companies are investing to improve the metaverse experience for users.About Cryptic Entertainments: Cryptic Entertainments is a celebrated edutainment movie production house and music label, working in the field of Blockchain and Crypto Ecosystem via documentaries, music videos, and web series. It envisions pioneering innovative productions that aim to entertain and educate worldwide audiences with the aim of bringing the early majority to the ongoing technology revolution.

Watch behind the scenes of India's first ever Metaverse Concert organized by Cryptic Entertainments in Somnium Space