Artist And Song-Writer King Jazzy’s Latest Single Body Move Is Shaking The World Awake
Artist King Jazzy's single Body Move blends the raw soul of Jamaican music with American music.
Shake the world awake.”UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist, songwriter, audio and visual producer, brand ambassador, creator, visionary, and entrepreneur King Jazzy brings his unique cultural background into his works. He is a king with many feathers in his crown. His music brings out the raw soul of Jamaican and American music. His works also show the music he has lived with since his youth.
— King Jazzy
His latest single, Body Move, is now getting praised by both music lovers and music critics alike. The single is a foot-tapping dance number, a true blend of American musical tradition and hip-hop Caribbean vibes. The depth and swag in the musical notes speak volumes about the musician's background. Judging from the music and lyrics, this surely will be equally popular on the reggae and hip hop platforms like his earlier songs.
King Jazzy's family has three generations of performing musicians on his paternal side. The musician's mother is an artistic gypsy. King Jazzy's stepfather Dicky Dread of Black Love Sound instilled in his positivity, artistry, and perseverance.
Jazzy first got the chance to become a working musician when he was touring with legendary reggae Sugar Minot in 2007. He has already done musical collaborations with Paradime, Denaun Porter of D12, dancehall sensation Ding Dong, and DJ Ted Smooth, sharing the stage with Buju Banton,Sizzla Luciano, Capleton, Junior Reed, and Juice World.
Jazzy has been running recording studios in Michigan, Jamaica, and New York City. He has created two cannabis dispensary brands in Michigan and runs his own production company, Electric Sticky.
Jazzy has been performing his original music and developing innovative soundtracks.
Jazzy also performs Hip Hop, R&B, Reggae, Dancehall, Electronic, and Afro-pop.
King Jazzy's stage shows are as colorful and energetic as his songs. His mission "Shake the world awake" happens to his audiences during the stage shows.
Jazzy brought a fresh and surprising twist to the trap songs. His song Trap Betty Baby mixed the romance genre with street life. The song was popular on the reggae and hip hop platforms.
Jazzy's previous single, Choppa Life, is now #14 on the Jamaican Reggae Chart.
For more details on King Jazzy, visit:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/12slqOeudB7tM2mBQvnELu
Facebook @kingjazzymusic
Instagram @kingjazzyb
Twitter @kingjazzyBee
About King Jazzy
As an artist, songwriter, audio and visual producer, brand ambassador, creator, visionary, and entrepreneur, King Jazzy weaves his unique cultural background into everything he creates. Jazzy has been a relentless innovator and performer of his original music as a true hustler. Jazzy touches on Hip Hop, R&B, Reggae, Dancehall, Electronic, and Afro-pop. Few artists can authentically hit such a spectrum of genres. Just as explosive rocking' over beats provided by a DJ as he is fronting a full live band, the King Jazzy stage show consistently leaves audiences energized from dancing all night.
To stream his song on major streaming sites like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, and more or to buy his singles, visit https://songwhip.com/kingjazzy.
Byron Malcolm
Electric Sticky
bridgewayartistmgmt@gmail.com
Body Move KING JAZZY Official Video