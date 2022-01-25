LIfT BioSciences secures £5m for its game-changing innate cell therapy for solid tumours

How N-LIfT is produced and envisaged to be administered to patients in the future Haematopoietic Stem Cell differentiating through to a N-LIfT progenitor and on to a N1a Cancer Killing Neutrophil

LIfT BioSciences secures its largest financing to date with a further £5m for its game-changing pre-clinical innate cell therapy for solid tumours

LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotech LIfT BioSciences today announced its largest financing round to date with a further £5m investment into the company in its mission to develop the first curative and affordable cell therapy for all solid tumours. The round was led by new investor Starbloom Capital with additional participation by Jonathan Milner, a leading biotech ‘super-angel’ investor and earlier stage investor in LIfT, Kizoo Technology Ventures, a leading early-stage investor in breakthrough rejuvenation technologies and Downing Ventures, a leading London-based investor.

“I'm very pleased to support LifT's unique and truly revolutionary approach to defeating most forms of cancer." said James Fickel of Starbloom Capital.

“We are very proud to continue to support LIfT's game-changing platform that breaks with the old-fashioned single-target approach and welcome Starbloom as a new investor", said Patrick Burgermeister, Partner of Kizoo and member of the board.

“We are excited by the potential impact that a neutrophil-based cell therapy could have for those suffering with cancer and look forward to the business moving its therapy closer to the clinic ” said Mathew Pierce of Downing Ventures.

The company’s first product, N-LIfT (Neutrophil Only Leukocyte Infusion Therapy), works by effectively transferring the innate immunity that some exceptional people naturally have in their body from their stem cells to cancer patients. The treatment is expected to give cancer patients upto 20 times the cancer killing ability they had been exhibiting themselves.

“Some of us have superior inherited attributes in our immune system which give protection from cancer. LIfT Biosciences is set to understand and utilise these properties for the development of novel approaches to treat cancer. LIfT has developed a cell therapy product which aims to deliver to patients the innate anticancer immunity of people with exceptional immunity” said Dr Oxana Polyakova, CSO for LIfT BioSciences

Alex Blyth, CEO of LIfT commented that “We now have the funds to develop the murine in-vivo and organoid efficacy data needed to progress this much needed therapy to clinic. N-LIfT has the potential to be a paradigm-shifting change in how we treat cancer.”

The investment will also enable LIfT BioSciences to further develop its manufacturing technology to cost-effectively produce N-LIfT, and fund pre-clinical in-vivo work. LIfT BioSciences is looking to demonstrate in-vivo superiority over standard of care in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC).

LIfT is currently in discussions with major pharmaceutical companies to accelerate getting to clinic sooner.

About LIfT BioSciences:

LIfT Biosciences is a Biotech bringing to market a 1st in class allogeneic innate cell therapy called Neutrophil Only Leukocyte Infusion Therapy (N-LIfT). . N-LIfT uses a special type of N1a neutrophil with special cancer killing and immune recruitment capabilities. Our vision is to develop the world’s first cell bank of mass produced ‘cancer killing neutrophils’ to deliver a portfolio of immuno-oncology cell therapies for delivering complete remission in all solid tumours. LIfT BioSciences was founded by Alex Blyth following the death of his mother to pancreatic cancer.

See www.liftbiosciences.com.

About Starbloom Capital:

Starbloom is a crypto-based family office.

About Kizoo:

Kizoo provides seed and follow-on financing with a focus on rejuvenation biotech. Having been entrepreneurs, VC, and mentors in both high-growth tech and biotech companies ourselves for many years with multiple exits and massive value created for the founders, Kizoo now brings this experience to the emerging field of rejuvenation biotech. We see it as a young industry that will eventually outgrow today's largest technology markets.

As part of Michael Greve's Forever Healthy Group, Kizoo directly supports the creation of startups turning research on the root causes of aging into therapies and services for human application. Investments include Cellvie, Underdog, Revel Pharmaceuticals, Elastrin Therapeutics and others.

For more information, please visit: www.kizoo.com and www.forever-healthy.org

About Jonathan Milner:

Jonathan Milner, Founder of Abcam plc, is an experienced entrepreneur and investor and is passionate about supporting UK life science and high-tech start-ups. He has provided considerable investment and support to over 60 companies and has assisted three technology companies to IPO on the London AIM Stock exchange.

About Downing Ventures:

Downing Ventures invests in UK-based businesses at Seed to Series A and beyond, providing entrepreneurs access to a ladder of funding. Downing Ventures has backed 66 ambitious businesses (as at January 2020) across a variety of technology sectors including healthcare technology, online marketplaces and enterprise software.

