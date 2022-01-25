Comms Factory Announces New Public Relations Media Outreach Services
Entrepreneurs, as well as small- and medium-sized businesses, can get their brand message to journalists looking for interesting storiesCLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, a team of experienced corporate communications professionals offering a range of public relations and content marketing services, is pleased to announce it is now offering media outreach service.
As part of the media outreach gig, the Comms Factory team crafts a business press release using the best industry-standard techniques. A media pitch email cover letter is also prepared that will help capture journalists’ attention and entice them to read the press release.
Comms Factory then researches journalists from the world-class Muck Rack reporter database and prepares a customized media contact list that is targeted to each client’s industry. These journalists link feature business stories on their “socials” and may invite owners and spokespeople to their blog, or set up an interview on digital media.
Once the press release and media pitch are approved, Comms Factory submits them to the targeted media list. Media interest is not guaranteed, but if reporters are interested in learning more or setting up an interview, Comms Factory will set up an introduction. Finally, a comprehensive progress report on the results of the media outreach will be prepared and shared with the client.
“Comms Factory will be collaborative with your team and give you a professional press release to capture attention from the best, interested audience that is receptive and relevant to what you and your business do. The important thing is that you want your publicity efforts to work. Having to manage ‘in-house’ PR writing is time consuming and may not be presented in a format that will make an impact. Comms Factory is extremely successful in putting your message out to the right people. They may even make you a thought leader and subject matter expert,” said Comms Factory CEO and Founder Hugh Taylor.
For more information and to inquire about the new media outreach service, visit commsfactory.net.
About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. The company fields a team of experienced corporate communications professionals who offer a range of public relations and content marketing services. Comms Factory’s goal is to enable its clients to promote themselves in multiple media as economically as possible. Company CEO Hugh Taylor previously served in public relations roles in the Fortune 500, as well as at Silicon Valley startups.
