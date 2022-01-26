Prosperity7, an Aramco Ventures fund invests in Fourier Intelligence, a leading company in intelligent rehabilitative robotics

SAUDI ARABIA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence Completes RMB 400 Million Series D Financing, Led by SoftBank Vision Fund, followed by Prosperity7, an Aramco Ventures’ Fund

On January 26, 2022, Fourier Intelligence announced that it has completed an RMB 400 million Series D financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund and followed by Prosperity7 Ventures, an Aramco Ventures’ Fund and Vision Plus Capital. With the completion of this round of financing, Fourier Intelligence has set the record for the highest single round of financing in its field.

Since its inception in 2015, Fourier Intelligence has solidified its presence in the global market, as a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of intelligent medical rehabilitation robots. These intelligent robots are currently being used by patients globally, enhancing their rehabilitative treatments and increasing its efficiency. Fourier Intelligence understand the needs of the medical market, its current demands and constraints. Their focus on research through the establishment of strategic partnerships with renowned institutions has given them a competitive advantage in technological development, well positioning the company in a market that is expected to grow beyond RMB 200 Billion Yuan by 2025.

The company as stated by Gu Jie, founder and CEO of Fourier Intelligence, will use the recently raised funds to continue on its path of technological innovation, leveraging its strategic research partnerships to enhance the development of their current rehabilitative robots and enrich their product line with new technologies, resulting in Fourier Intelligence continuously redefining the relationship between humans and machines and being a partner for positive change in the lives of many.

“Prosperity 7 is thrilled to continue supporting Fourier in this latest round of investment and through on-going strategic collaboration,” said Aysar Tayeb, Executive Managing Director of P7. “We hope to land Fourier’s rehabilitation solutions within the Kingdom’s network of hospitals and clinics and look forward to working with the company to deliver the most advanced rehabilitation services and solutions and improve recovery and the quality of life for patients in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Joanne Xu, Partner of Softbank Vision Fund said: “The aging society and penetration of high-quality medical resources are the some of the key trends that we monitor. Rehab market has significant tech adoption potential, and the Fourier team has demonstrated their execution capabilities. First, China sees increasing demand for rehab services with the aging population, increased number of patients with chronic diseases, and development of rehab in the clinics, while there has been continuous shortage of physicians nationwide. In addition, Fourier’s rich product portfolio with strong capabilities in hardware (including force sensor, monitor and controller) and algorithm (for force control and feedback) is well positioned to address clinical pain points. We believe intelligent rehab companies like Fourier Intelligence can solve the talent bottleneck, and provide effective and quantifiable treatments to achieve better patient outcome. We are pleased to partner with Alex Gu and the Fourier Intelligence team, and support the development of China’s intelligent rehab sector.”

About Prosperity7 Ventures

Prosperity7 Ventures is the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco, the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals company. The fund's name is derived from 'Prosperity Well', the 7th oil well drilled in Saudi Arabia and the first to strike oil. Taking forward this pioneering history, we invest globally, with a long term-view, in breakthrough technologies and transformational business models that will bring prosperity and positive impact on a vast scale. https://www.prosperity7vc.com/