TempStars, North America’s Largest Dental Temping and Hiring Service, Makes Donations to US Food Banks
Giving back is made easier because our technology platform and service has been embraced by thousands of dental offices and tens of thousands of dental assistants and hygienists, across North America.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest-growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, is doing more than just bringing its top-tier dental temping service to the United States.
The Canadian company is also helping those less fortunate in America, recently making donations to six different food banks:
“Its part of TempStars’ culture to give back and help others,” said Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars. “Those initiatives are made easier by the fact that our technology platform and service has been embraced by thousands of dental offices and tens of thousands of dental assistants and hygienists, across North America.”
The aforementioned food banks are not the only charities that TempStars. Last fall, the company made donations to four other charities related to the dental industry. It also regularly funds scholarships at hygienist colleges.
TempStars’ philanthropic initiative come just as the company boldly expands into the United States, announcing last year that it was setting up operations in Boston, Chicago, Phoenix, Nashville and the state of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Younger promises that this is just the beginning of the company’s charitable donations as well as its expansion in the U.S.
“Based on the response in 2021, we will advance confidently into other U.S. markets in 2022,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
