Cell Based Assays Market Players Make Informed Decisions By Improving Data Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research with cell-based arrays is increasing with evolution and there is a definite need to move to more predictive cellular models for drug discovery in order to control the last-stage drug failures. The pharmaceutical industries’ need to efficiently commercialize drugs in order to overcome expensive failures in the last stages is a driving force in cell-based assay innovation. Failure of Investigational New Drug (IND) Phase III clinical trials results in a loss of several hundred million dollars to that company. For instance, according to report by Sigma, the return on investment for pharmaceutical companies could drop to 5% considering the current level of late-stage failures, and is an unacceptable level for most companies. Cell based assays market insights show major improvements to high-content systems and data analysis from the cell-based assays enable scientists to extract a more information about the cellular response and help take informed decisions during drug discovery, and further driving the market for cell-based arrays.

The global cell based assays market size is expected to grow from $20.73 billion in 2021 to $22.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cell based assays market is expected to reach $31.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%.

Researchers are inclining towards early phase predictive toxicity testing that prevent late-stage drug failures. Cell based assays market overview shows that predictive cell toxicity assays are being scaled up to increase screening of compounds in the early phases of drug development, reducing the cost of failure. For instance, Creative Bioarray, a biotech company provides a range of in vitro toxicity services to check drug-induced toxicities that save time and cost by reducing the chance of failure in earlier stage. These advances will make clinical testing easy and reduce the cost of operation.

Major players covered in the global cell based assays industry are Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Merck, Perkinelmer, Promega, Lonza, Charles River Laboratories and Cell Signaling Technology.

TBRC’s global cell based assays market analysis report is segmented by product and service into consumables, instruments, services, software, by application into drug discovery, basic research, Adme studies, predictive toxicology, others, by end user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government research institutes, contract research organizations (CRO), other end users, by technology into automated handling, flow cytometry, label-free detection, high-throughput screening, others, by consumables into reagents and media, cells and cell lines, probes and labels, by instruments into microplates, microplate readers, high throughput screening, liquid handling systems.

