High Fructose Corn Syrup Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study

High Fructose Corn Syrup Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High fructose corn syrup is a sweetener in a liquid form made by breaking down starch into glucose by enzymes and further processed to convert some of its glucose into fructose. HFCS has often compared with sugar and have some advantages over it such as longer shelf life, cost-effective, low freezing point and enhances the taste and texture. HFCS comes with two different variants; ‘HFCS 42’ comes with 42% fructose composition and ‘HFCS 55’ comes with 55% composition and the rest being glucose and water in the liquid.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Corona virus has spread all over the world and most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus for securing public health. All business and production activities are fully shut down except food and medical sector or other, leading toward economic crisis in the country. Manufacturing and production functions are stopped which has slowed down the business and inactive trade and transportation has fully disrupted the supply chain because of which companies can face big losses in near future.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in population with growing awareness among them about the products available in the market are the factors for the growth of the market. Consumers are wisely choosing high fructose corn syrup over sugar and sucrose and substituting their uses either in the food & beverage industry or household as it has long shelf life, low freezing point, is cost-effective, and provides better taste & texture to the food & beverages, which is the reason behind the traction of the consumer toward HFCS and raised its demand in the market.

The global high fructose corn syrup market trends are as follows:

Surge in usage in food industry and in pharmaceutical industry

The benefit of using HFCS over sugar is replacing sugar usage in the food & beverage industry. HFCS 42 has lower fructose content with lower relative sweetness mainly used for foods & breakfast cereals and HFCS 55 has higher fructose content with same relative sweetness as sucrose and it is also cheap compared to sucrose, so it could be easily substituted for sucrose and mostly used for soft drinks production. HFCS is also used in the pharmaceutical industry because of its nutrient benefits as carbohydrate source and bulk sweetener. It can be used in nutraceutical and oral dosage forms including syrups, suspensions, and liquids.

Key Segments Covered:

Type

HFCS 42

HFCS 55

Others

Application

Commercial

Household

Others

Companies covered: Archer daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle, Kerry Inc., JAPAN CORN STRACH Co. Ltd., HUNGRANA KFT, DAESANG Corporation.

