Mansionz by Living Liquidz is thrilled to introduce the swankiest experiential bungalow in Mumbai

Mansionz by Living Liquidz is thrilled to introduce the swankiest experiential bungalow in MumbaiMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading alcohol delivery app in Mumbai- Living Liquidz has announced the launch of the luxury lifestyle liquor store with a tasting experience in Mumbai. Located next to Kamla Mills in Lower Parel, Mansionz by Living Liquidz has an effervescent exterior that is hard to miss. This bungalow is a plethora of hidden gems. It contains an American brasserie, an oriental cafe, a liquor store, and an exclusive tasting room all under one roof adding a whole new experience to the spirit industry in the city.
Delicious dishes when paired with the right wine or spirit can elevate the senses, introduce unique flavours and offer an unforgettable experience. Mansionz by Living Liquidz offers a perfect amalgamation of sweet and savoury delicacies that blend in exceptionally well with the spirits. As one enters the bungalow, they shall be greeted by the pan-Asian treats served in luxurious boxes. These glass boxes contain delicacies from Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Korea and more. One can indulge in an inexplicable wine tasting experience with the accomplishments of delicious hand-rolled pizzas, pasta, and chicken wings in a fresco setting.
An elevated alcohol buying experience in the heart of Mumbai
The centre of attraction at Mansionz is the spirit section called “Fine Spirits” which offers an unparalleled alcohol buying experience. The liquor app has more than 500 options of the world’s finest wines to choose from. To assist the patrons in the dilemma of finding the perfect wine, Mansionz by Living Liquidz offers an exclusive alcohol tasting experience for patrons above 21 years of age accompanied by helpful Indian sommeliers. One can now taste test the finest wine, gin, vodka, rum, whisky in the world before they want to purchase. From single malt scotch whisky to blended whisky, the platform that offers wine delivery in India has something for everyone.
New York Style tasting rooms
One can try both homegrown and international spirits before they buy. The New York-inspired elegant tasting room on the second storey offers bar-style seating for patrons. They shall be guided by the friendly sommeliers and bartenders to select the best bottle of alcohol according to their tasting notes. The sommeliers shall take the patrons through the art and science that went into the creation of wine spirits they are imbibing. They will offer the pairings and variations based on the preference and flavour profile of the guests.
There is a virtual screen where one can filter options and find the perfect spirits for themselves. The Best Alcohol Delivery App has a selection of over 500 wines chosen to represent the very best of the individual producers from the most notable wine regions in the world.
Fine Spirits also has a florist onboard that can personalise the cheese platters, chocolates, or the bottle of fine wine by engraving names/personalized messages making them the perfect gifting options. One can choose from the wide range of world-class ciders, dips, and mixers at Mansionz.
A one-of-a-kind Cocktail bar and Speakeasy
Mansionz by Living Liquidz has an open-air cocktail bar at the ground level and a rooftop space reserved for private parties. Here one can experience fine dining with accomplishments of spirits from classic old-fashioned whisky sour to innovative signature cocktails. The managing director at Living Liquidz, Moksh S Sani is a food enthusiast and believes the right spirits can enhance the flavour profile of the food manifold. Mansionz, therefore, offers a space where there can be a greater appreciation of spirits and a deeper understanding of alcohol before one purchases them.
Living Liquidz