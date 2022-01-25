Ashu Pine to exhibit at World Art Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashu Pine is a celebrated artist who is renowned for some of the most contemporary paintings and more. Based in Tokyo, the artist has managed to capture the attention of a lot of people. Her next exhibition will be held at Dubai world trade centre from March 16th to 19th.
Ashu Pine is a celebrated artist whose work has been held in the highest regards. This Tokyo based artist has been phenomenal in her work and most of her work stands out for being thoroughly unique and mind blowing. A lot of her artworks display darkness based on her past experiences and they are sure to make the onlookers brood and think about it.
She says “the beautiful body itself is the best campus.I model and paint my own BODY.
I want many people in the world to see myself as a work of art.”
One of the key spokesmen for the artist was quoted as saying, “Ashu Pine puts in her heart and soul to the work and this gives her the impetus to truly breathe life into each of the pieces she magically creates. Every stroke seems to be a masterpiece and she is glad at the kind of fan following she has and the amount of love she has managed to get.”
Her latest exhibition is all set to be held in Dubai. She will be a part of the world art Dubai exhibition and her magical work will be showcased at Dubai World Trade Center from March 16th to March 19th, 2022. The time slots are from 2 pm to 9 pm. She is really excited for this event and is hopeful to see a good number of people come up for her exhibits.
She is known for some of the most different pieces as she truly dives deep inside her to come up with creatively fresh ideas that can make the right difference. So far, the artist has managed to carve a niche for herself and her reputation truly makes her stand out among others.
Those who would like to keep tabs on the different details of Ashu Pine, her majestic work, and more should make it a point to visit https://www.ashupine.com/
About Ashu Pine - Ashu Pine is a celebrated artist who is based in Tokyo and does some of the most unique and contemporary work. She also does nude painting and each of her work has been celebrated for being the most amazing kind of beautiful.
Follow on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/a.p.a.p_2019/
Media Team
Ashu Pine
+81 70-5566-8831
