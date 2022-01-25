All Sports Television Network Introduces e-Sports Reality Television Series

All Sports to produce the Racing Unleashed reality television show as its first in-house production.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it has teamed up with Swiss-based Racing Unleashed AG and Full Throttle Adrenaline Park to produce and air its first e-sports reality show. The series, entitled Racing Unleashed, is scheduled to be produced in June 2022.

"Since we first began airing the Racing Unleashed European series, we wanted to introduce the technology to American television,” stated the series creator and ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. “E-Sports is one of the fastest growing sectors but has been relegated primarily to the internet. The time is right to acknowledge its place in pop culture and bring it to broadcast television. We are excited to be the ones to do that.”

The series will be produced at the Full Throttle Adrenaline Park located in the Metropolitan Detroit area. Racing Unleashed has begun accepting applications from individuals who would like to appear as a contestant on the series. People interested in being a contestant can get information at www.racingunleashed.tv/contest.

About Racing Unleashed Television Series

Racing Unleashed (www.racingunleashed.tv) is a 60-minute reality television series featuring individuals competing against each other on the e-Motorsports gaming platform by the same name.

The series is comprised of 13 episodes featuring twelve contestants competing against each other on Formula-1 style racing simulators. Contestants will be divided into 3 teams. Over the 13-week period, contestants will race against each other and will be eliminated until three are remaining. The final 3 contestants will compete against each other to determine the first, second and third place winners. Each will receive a cash prize based on their final ranking.

Racing Unleashed OVerview