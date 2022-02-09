HARRMONIKA MUSIK RE-RELEASES THE TWILIGHT OF SPOKEN WORDS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH and COINS 'OURSTORY' AS THE NEW THEME

Gil Stevie Jesse Gladys The Twilight Of Spoken Words Cover Painting By Akash Bhatt Dr Martin Luther King Jr & Malcolm X

Gil Scott has got a way with words or haven't you heard... Loves in need of love today... Its Winter In America... I Have A Dream...” — HarrMonika, Stevie Wonder, Gil Scott Heron, Dr Martin Luther King Jr

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate Black History Month 2022 HarrMonika Musik is re-releasing THE TWILIGHT OF SPOKEN WORDS the 2015 spoken word tribute to Gil Scott Heron Stevie Wonder Dr Martin Luther King Jr and others. HarrMonika Started recording the Twilight CD shortly after Gil's passing in May Of 2011. "I wanted to show my appreciation for what GSH words and music contributed to my life and others he states." Over the course of GSH's career the recurring theme was peace and social change. Echoing the words of Nelson Mandela, Dr Martin Luther King, Malcolm X Stevie Wonder and many others who were calling for justice and social change. Mandela's efforts to free all of the people of South Africa from the scourge of a Apartied, Dr Kings's "I Have Dream" speech from the 60's, Malcolm's call for community awareness and self sufficiency, Gil's landmark 1970 album "Winter In America", Marvin Gaye's early 70's "Whats Going On" album and of course Stevie's legendary "Songs In The Key of Life" were all a call for social change justice and peace.The Twilight Song List; 1. Intro 2. Peace of Mind 3. The Twilight of Spoken Words 4. Peace Time 5. Show Your Face 6. The Last Holiday 7. Peace Love Joy 8. R.I.P.. Along with the featured 'Twilight' Poem there are companion videos for the songs PEACE TIME and PEACE LOVE JOY that were originally presented as tributes to the late Gil Scott Heron shortly after his passing in 2011. Both songs were inspired by GSH's efforts toward peace and equal rights. Also featured is 'The Last Holiday' a 'spoken word' piece that traces the genesis of the MLK National Holiday that was initiated in 1969 by Dr Kings wife Coretta. In 1975 Mrs Coretta Scott King continued a call for a National Holiday to honor Dr Kings Contributions to the advancement of colored people and to peace. The Dynamic Superiors (w HarrMonika on keyboards & harmonica) with there openly gay lead singer 'Sweet' Tony Washington, a very brave and special person on the forefront of the 'LBGQT' movement. The Undisputed Truth with their one-hit wonder 'Smiling Faces', Harry Belafonte who stood shoulder to shoulder with Dr King during the early dangerous days of the Civil Rights Movement, The 'Greatest' Mohammed Ali and R&B legend Marvin Gaye who headlined the show were all summoned to the Omni Arena in Atlanta Georgia (1975) to continue a call for a MLK National Holiday. Stevie Wonders "Happy Birthday" song was especially composed and quickly became the Anthem for that movement. In 1980 Stevie and Gil Scott Heron headed out on a marathon tour appearing at major large scale venues throughout the the country continuing to campaign for the MLK Holiday. There at the beginning of the tour Gil announced that he was writing a book about the tour Stevie and Dr King. Over the course of many years GSH continued to write with his efforts culminating in his final work, 'The Last Holiday' before his passing in 2011. The MLK Legislation was finally ratified in 1984 and we now have a National Holiday For Dr Martin Luther King Jr.FYI; Black History Month actually started out as Black History Week. In 1915 Harvard-educated historian Carter G. Woodson and Minister Jesse Moorland founded The Association for the Study of African American Life and History. That organization established Negro History Week in 1926. Woodson dedicated his career to the study of Black History. His most famous volume is The Mis-Education of the Negro (1933) which has become required reading at numerous colleges and universities. The second week in February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln who paved the way for the abolition of slavery with his Emancipation Proclamation and Frederick Douglas an escaped slave turned activist and author who became a prominent leader in the abolishment of slavery movement. The Civil Rights movement of the 60's elevated Negro History week. As a result in 1976 President Gerald Ford made it official proclaiming the entire month of February to be Black History Month. Harriet Tubman - Underground Railroad Conductor and Civl Rights Activist, Dr Martin Luther King Jr - Minister and Civil Rights Activist, Rosa Parks - Civil Rights Activist, Mary Jackson - NASA's First Black Female Engineer, Joyce Elders - First African American U.S. Surgeon General, Thurgood Marshall - First Black Supreme Court Justice, Colin Powell - U.S. Secretary Of State, 4 Star General, Barack Obama - First African American President of the United States are but a few of the many African Americans to contribute to the advancement of colored people and contemporary society.Since January Of 2020 America continues to be in the midst of a viral pandemic (over 900,000 deaths in the U.S. to date) that has been exacerbated by social unrest. Black History in somewhat a misnomer in that a lot of important contributions to our democracy that have been put forth by persons of color have not been included in His-Story (history) as we know it. 'OURSTORY' is a word that I believe will be more inclusive of people of color, to document and describe our cultures and experiences in America as well as their roots. "The content of ones character is far more important than the color of ones skin" is a famous quote from Civil Rights leader Dr Martin King. Love+Hate=??? Hate+Hate=Hate Love+Love=Love...Its simple lets remove -hate- from the equation.Its pure unadulterated hate and a deep seeded madness for control that's holding us all back. GIVE YOUR LOVE JOY & ENLIGHTENMENT !!!At HarrMedia and The Digital Office the work continues... THE TONAL CONTRAST OF LOVE is still in the works and we hope to release it late Winter...We are continuing to grow our media presence with over 2000 subscribers to our YouTube Channel - UCxs8zkjsxkY2ywP2nv3aIYA - along with thousands of views, likes and streams and we do the best we can to make it available at no cost. PEACE LOVE JOY !!! HM !!!

