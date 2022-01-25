Capsule Endoscopy System Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth

Capsule Endoscopy System Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $399.7 million by 2020.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capsule endoscopy is an advanced non-invasive technique that uses wireless disposable video capsule, workstations and recorders for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders such as peptic ulcers, Crohn's disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGB) among others. The capsule aid in capturing images, which are transmitted to the recorders and analyzed through workstations and software.

Capsule endoscopy would gradually replace conventional gastrointestinal monitoring techniques, largely due to the non-invasiveness and convenience. Increasing popularity of varied capsule types such as small bowel, oesophagus and colon, growing aging population and rising incidences of gastrointestinal disorders, are some of the key factors that would largely drive the market growth. On the other hand, unclear reimbursement policies, stringent regulations and high cost of capsule endoscopy systems, would hamper the market growth.

The key players profiled in the report includes Given Imaging Ltd., Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., CapsoVision Inc., and Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Wireless disposable capsules segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in global capsule endoscopy systems component market, registering a CAGR of ~15.3% during the forecast period

• Within target diseases, Colonic diseases segment is projected to register fastest growth during forecast period

• Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing capsule endoscopy market, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during 2015 - 2020

Small bowel diseases segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2014. This was primarily due to a large patient population suffering from the small bowel disease and established reimbursement for small bowel capsules.

