Adaptive Learning Software Market Size to Reach USD 1456.9 Million by 2028 - Valuates Reports
K-12 segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the adaptive learning software marketBANGALORE, INDIA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Valuates Reports, titled " The global adaptive learning software market size is estimated to be worth US$629.9 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1456.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Key drivers of the adaptive learning software market include the increasing need for self-learning and the rapid boom in e-learning solutions in the education sector.
Further, gamification and cloud deployment will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the adaptive learning software market during the forecast period. Moreover, covid 19 impact and rising government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions are expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.
Increasing Need For Self-Learning And Boom In Advanced E-Learning Solutions
Self-learning allows learners to learn at their own pace and time. Students are able to control, track and assess their own performance in this approach. The software collects and modifies data according to the learner’s needs, tracks improvement, and also predicts their future performance. Further adaptive e-learning solutions have emerged due to the pressing need to increase students’ pass rates, scores, and retention levels. Further AR(Augmented Reality), VR(Virtual Reality) and AI(Artificial Intelligence) tools enhance the capabilities of the software making the learning process enjoyable and easy to grasp. Thus the increasing need for self-learning and boom in advanced e-learning solutions will propel the growth of the adaptive learning software market during the forecast period.
Gamification And Cloud Deployment
Gamification has the potential to improve retention rates and enhance the subject matter application. Game-based learning makes it easier for students and learners to grasp the concept easily while bringing the spark back in the classroom. This increases the engagement rate and makes the process enjoyable. Also, cloud-based deployment enables more customization of software at a low cost. Thus benefits of gamification and cloud-based deployment will lead to wide-scale adoption among educational institutions and organizations ultimately fuelling the growth of the adaptive learning market.
Covid-19 Impact And Rising Government Initiatives
Covid-19 pandemic has led to the closure of educational institutions and schools. This has prompted the need to reinvent and develop new educational models such as adaptive learning software. In addition to it, growing government initiatives for adaptive learning software solutions will boost the market growth. Thus covid19 impact and rising government support will expand the growth of the adaptive learning software market during the forecast period.
Adaptive Learning Software Market Share Analysis
Based on type, the cloud-based segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the adaptive learning software market share as there is minimal cost involved in setting up cloud-based software and flexibility along with more customization.
Based on region, North America is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the adaptive learning software market with the USA holding the largest share of 53%. Europe is the second largest with a share of 19%.
Based on application, the K12 segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the adaptive learning software market due to the growing adoption of e-learning solutions by educators to make learning enjoyable for students. Also increasing preference for challenge-based games and goal-oriented computer modules will aid in the market growth.
Leading Key Players in this Market:
➣SAS
➣D2L
➣DreamBox Learning
➣Wiley (Knewton)
➣Smart Sparrow
➣Cogbooks
➣Docebo
➣ScootPad
➣Imagine Learning
➣Fishtree
➣McGraw-Hill
➣Paradiso
➣IBM
