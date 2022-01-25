Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court’s Refusal to Overturn the Dismissal of House Republicans' Proxy Voting Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the Supreme Court declined to overturn lower courts' dismissal of a lawsuit by House Republicans on remote voting by proxy:

“Today, the Supreme Court rightfully rejected hearing House Republicans’ frivolous proxy voting lawsuit, affirming that the House has the Constitutional right to set its own rules and practices, which is what we did to keep Members, staff, employers, and visitors safe by implementing proxy voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Leader McCarthy has had his opportunity to challenge this rule in court and lost, and I hope he will now encourage his Members to abandon these unwarranted legal distractions and work alongside Democrats to advance policies to address this pandemic and work to expand economic opportunity for working families.  With the Omicron variant still surging in many parts of the country and hospitals at or over capacity, it is more important than ever that Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle continue to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

