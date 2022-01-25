WebCitz.com Launches Shared Hosting Plans on AMD’s EPYC Processor Lineup
We want to provide the fastest, most reliable shared web hosting in the industry.”MENASHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebCitz, a high performance web hosting provider founded in 2004, launches a new lineup of Shared Hosting solutions powered by AMD EPYC processors and NVMe RAID 10 storage. When first launched two years ago, WebCitz's Supercharged Hosting Services created industry buzz with their ability to dramatically increase performance of high-traffic Magento ecommerce websites. The recent upgrades to AMD’s EPYC line of processors, and advancements in NVMe storage speeds, provide an even greater boost to WebCitz's supercharged line of shared web servers.
Each supercharged web hosting account is powered by an AMD EPYC 7742 processor, 256GB ECC memory, and 16TB of RAID 10 NVMe storage. The enhanced processing power of AMD EPYC, paired with ample server memory, and then topped with unbelievable NVMe I/O capacity will help vastly reduce bottlenecks that typically slow down demanding websites. RAID 10 NVMe storage arrays have read/write speeds that are up to 7X faster than standard SSD arrays. The combination of these bleeding-edge processing and storage technologies has helped WebCitz build their fastest shared web hosting platform to date. This is evident by up to 2X faster time to first byte performance and up to 50% faster CPU performance compared to previous supercharged plans running Dual Intel 5520 CPUs, 128GB ECC memory, and hardware RAID 10 SSD storage.
WebCitz’s focus on offering high performance web hosting is driven by the correlation between page speed and conversion rates. When making the decision on a new web hosting provider, it is important to understand the impact server hardware and software configuration plays into page load speed. It is common knowledge that faster websites have higher conversion rates, lower bounce rates, higher satisfaction rates, and improved search rankings.
All web hosting plans offered by WebCitz include the highly acclaimed cPanel control panel, LiteSpeed Web Server, and MariaDB database management system. In addition to speed and ease-of-use, WebCitz’s web servers are incredibly dependable. Each of their performance and supercharged web servers come fully managed, with onsite and offsite server administrator teams, and backed by a 99.9% network uptime guarantee. This spectacular combination of performance and reliability makes WebCitz a top-tier web host for WordPress, WooCommerce, Joomla, Magento, and Laravel websites.
“We want to provide the fastest, most reliable shared web hosting in the industry” commented WebCitz founder David Wurst. “As a website design and digital marketing agency, we have high-salary web developers wasting billable time fighting technical issues from big-box hosting providers that provide lousy customer support and poorly configured service. We aim to stop that by offering web hosting that a developer or marketer would approve for their own business."
WebCitz has incredibly helpful web developers and server administrators available by phone, email, and live chat during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday from 7am CST to 6pm CST. During the off-hours, WebCitz has 24x7 live chat and phone support representatives who can route requests to on-call server administrators, in the event of a server issue. There is also 24x7 server monitoring in place to automatically alert on-site data center administrators or offsite server administrators of any network/server issue. If you are ready to migrate your web hosting to a new host, take advantage of a free web hosting migration offer by mentioning this article. If there are any concerns around satisfaction, rest assured WebCitz will make it right or refund your money through its no-hassle, 30-day money back guarantee.
email us here
