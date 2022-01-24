House Bill 1737 Printer's Number 1968
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for investigation of reports.
