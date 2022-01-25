21 YEAR-OLD GRAFTON NATIVE SEEKS ELECTION TO THE TAYLOR COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
I have a strong desire to contribute to the success and education of our schools as an alumni member and for future endeavors. If given the opportunity, I hope we can improve the county we all love.”GRAFTON, WV, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damrien Newbraugh, a 21 year-old Grafton native, announced that he is seeking election to the Taylor County school board. He is an alumni of Grafton High School and is in the Tygart district. His concerns for the county’s education range from the quarantine protocols and e-school alternatives to enabling community feedback and homeschool student access. Damrien is running against Clark D. Sinclair and Austin R. Upton.
— Damrien Newbraugh
His prior accomplishments while a Taylor County student include being elected 2018 President for Students Against Destructive Decisions and being a member of 2018 Future Business Leaders of America. Damrien hopes that his youthful perspective will enact positive change in the school board.
“I have a strong desire to contribute to the success and education of our schools as an alumni member and for future endeavors,” says Damrien. “If given the opportunity, I hope we can improve the county we all love.”
Damrien’s first days of his campaign include contacting county leaders and surveying the current faculty of Taylor County schools. He plans to foster cooperation between the parents and officials of Taylor County.
Damrien Newbraugh For Taylor County can be reached at phone number (304) 476-7867 or email at damriencnewbraugh@gmail.com.
Damrien Newbraugh
Damrien Newbraugh For Taylor County
damriencnewbraugh@gmail.com
+1 304-476-7867