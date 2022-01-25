Creating Inclusive Cultures storytelling & networking event comes to Miami
Storytelling and networking come together in a unique format as South Florida inspirers share experiences and ideas that impact organizations of all sizes
Inclusion is really about organizational efforts to ensure employees from different backgrounds and with different traits feel welcome, respected, and valued.”MIAMI, FL, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspire: Miami and South Florida (a local community of the global Inspiring Workplaces movement) is hosting a unique storytelling and networking event that focuses on the highly relevant and important topic of 'Diversity and Inclusion' in the workplace.
— Shea Heaver
The Creating Inclusive Cultures event introduces a novel approach to sharing ideas with the launch of The Inspire-Ring. This unique concept will see the attendees seated in a circular setting into which each of the featured storytellers will step to speak directly to, and interact with, the audience.
Each storyteller will talk for up to 10 minutes, after which the audience will have the opportunity to interact with that speaker for another 10 minutes. The process will then repeat for the other featured storytellers.
The Inspire-Ring facilitates an intimate and safe environment for all attendees to participate in the event, and there will be opportunities to network with other attendees before and after the storytelling portion of the event.
Creating Inclusive Cultures takes place on April 7 at 2:00 PM in the Miami Airport Marriott, with tickets available at https://creating-inclusive-cultures.eventbrite.com
The event is for executives, HR professionals, team leaders, and anyone interested in making their workplace more inclusive and productive.
An Inclusive Culture delivers benefits such as;
Higher job satisfaction, engagement, and productivity
Improved creativity, innovation, and problem-solving
Lower turnover, complaints to HR, and legal action
A better quality of life for ALL employees
"Inclusion in the workplace is often glossed over or misunderstood," said Shea Heaver, Chief Inspiration Officer at Inspire: Miami. "Companies will claim they are inclusive simply because they can throw out stats showing that the payroll includes people from different backgrounds. But Inclusion is really about
organizational efforts to ensure the employees from all those different backgrounds and with different traits feel welcome, respected, and valued," he continued. "Given the diverse demographics of the South Florida region, this is a very relevant topic that deserves attention."
Matt Manners, CEO and Founder of Inspiring Workplaces said, "We are delighted that Miami is one of our founding Inspire: Cities locations along with others such as New York, Boston, Sydney, Milan, and Johannesburg." Manners was speaking from the Inspiring Workplaces global HQ in London, England, and added, "At Inspiring Workplaces, we want to change the world through the world of work, and we believe in recognizing and helping forward-thinking individuals and organizations. By taking this purpose to local communities around the globe, we can engage with and make a positive impact on a much wider and diverse group."
Shea Heaver
Inspire: Miami & South Florida
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Creating Inclusive Cultures overview and information video