Angelena Bonet's CHANGE THE WORLD Is Semi-Finalist 'Documentary Music Video' at Munich Music Video Awards
Australian singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, is a Semi-Finalist for "Change The World" from her multi-award winning documentary.
When I first put pen to paper and hummed this tune I knew my heart had something to say. I mean every word I wrote and sing. To now win this award years later in Germany is beyond a dream come true!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet, CEO & Founder of Crystal Heart Productions, is the semi-finalist for 'Best Documentary Music Video' award at the Munich Music Video Awards in Germany. The award was given for Angelena's music video, "Change The World", which features in her multi-award winning documentary film of the same title. "Change The World" features exceptional lyrics and a powerful message. Recorded at Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced the music she created with her late fiancé, Erick Deeby and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as "I Am Woman", Disney's "Cinderella", George Miller's "Happy Feet" and "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron. The Australian singer-songwriter has won over 300 film and music awards for her documentaries and soundtrack thus far.
— Angelena Bonet
Angelena has also created a documentary feature film tetralogy and two web series. Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety. She has a remarkable story of tragedy and resilience and triumph over such adversity and is inspiring and touching hearts all around the world. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Whilst living in Sydney's bohemian red light district of Kings Cross, they developed the sound of their music over a couple of years. Erick had also composed and produced music for various bands and soundtracks for Marvel Comics "Man Thing" and "Feed" directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Brett Leonard ("Lawnmower Man" by Stephen King & Denzil Washington's "Virtuosity") before his sudden and unexpected death in August 2007. Angelena promised him whilst in a coma that someday, somehow she would finish their special project. She has kept her word and produced their album at Fox Studios Australia thirteen years later. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide.
A former international model and actress, Angelena, comes from a musical family and grew up studying and playing her grandmother's piano in her bedroom. Her father was a bassist/guitarist and her mother sang in the Sydney Philharmonic Choir. Her great grandmother, Lily Bolden, was a singer and actress in the Royal D'Oyle Carte Theatre Company that toured South Africa in the late 1800s. It was there that she married a Director and had her grandfather before returning to Australia. She trained at the Australian College of Entertainment (formerly known as the "Johnny Young Talent School" where Dannii and Kylie Minogue were discovered) with many working actors and musical theatre artists as her teachers. It was her passion and then at eighteen the modelling industry discovered her at a hair salon. Her first shoot appeared in Vogue Australia.
The city of Munich does not need recommendations It is one of the largest places in the world where you can also listen to all kinds of music Its diverse ethnic and cultural community has contributed to the establishment and maintenance of several musical genres. The mission of the Munich Music Video Awards is to expand the boundaries of traditional filmmaking by creating a "visual symphony" in which music will play a major role. An international demonstration of music video is to celebrate and educate those who combine two powerful platforms of music and film. MMVA is an International Bi-Monthly with Annual Screening Event. IMDb Qualifying Competition https://www.imdb.com/event/ev0031616/2021/1/
