Unciphered.com aims to rescue $300 billion in lost cryptocurrency
New hope for millions locked out of their own wallets
I thought my situation was impossible - until I found Unciphered.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of information security, cryptography and blockchain industry veterans has announced the formation of Unciphered, LLC. The new company aims to help the many millions of people that have lost access to their own cryptocurrency.
The New York Times reports that an estimated twenty percent of all Bitcoin - more than $133 billion at current valuations - is trapped in locked or lost wallets. The cumulative valuation of all cryptocurrencies (currently about $1.5 trillion) suggests Unciphered could be poised to address a market worth more than $300 billion.
Operating in stealth since February 2021, Unciphered is the first company to offer in-house wallet recovery services for both hardware and software-based wallets. Unciphered brings a world-class team of cryptologists and hardware forensic engineers together with proprietary digital reclamation technologies executed in a purpose-built, first-of-its-kind hardware wallet recovery lab… all to reunite people with their own money.
Unciphered can retrieve any brand of cryptocurrency from a variety of popular hardware and software wallets in as little as 7 days. Customers pay nothing upfront and Unciphered guarantees a round-the-clock secure chain-of-custody for wallets.
"Unciphered is addressing a real need in the global cryptocurrency ecosystem, and from what they've shown me, they actually have the technical chops to pull it off," Said Stewart Baker, former General Counsel of the National Security Agency and an adviser to Unciphered.
"I’d lost access to a crypto wallet, and thought my situation was impossible -- until I found Unciphered,” said Bob Gourley, CTO of the global strategic advisory firm OODA LLC. “I've worked with technical teams my entire life, and the experts at Unciphered are among the best. If you need help with a locked cryptocurrency wallet, you want them on your side."
In 2018, while under contract retrieving over $10 million stolen from a cryptocurrency exchange, crypto-forensics expert Eric Michaud observed the rest of the nascent wallet recovery industry was focused entirely on “brute-forcing” passwords — a costly, inefficient and time-consuming process. Michaud then recruited a few friends who would spend the next year developing an entirely new approach. The new technologies proved to be a faster, better and more general solution to the entire problem-space, one that could retrieve crypto from previously “uncrackable” hardware and software wallets.
“The fact that so many people were losing significant sums just because they couldn’t retrieve a password seemed outrageous to me,” said Unciphered founder Eric Michaud. “Virtually every other consumer industry in the world provides a recovery process for such routine contingencies. So we worked the problem and built Unciphered. We’re looking forward to reuniting a whole lot of people with their own money.”
The new firm will maintain offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, DC. Unciphered cryptocurrency rescue services are available now. To purchase, or for more information visit www.unciphered.com
