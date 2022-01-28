Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces Blog Post on Wisdom Teeth Extraction and Insurance
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announce a new blog post on the cost of wisdom teeth extraction.
When it comes to wisdom tooth extraction, sometimes people can't put the procedure off. Impacted molars can be painful and cause other issues with the mouth.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of best-in-class oral surgeons at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/, is proud to announce a blog post on the issue of wisdom teeth extraction and insurance. The post explains that the combination of insurance benefits and reasonable monthly installments can support an affordable wisdom tooth surgery plan.
"When it comes to wisdom tooth extraction, sometimes people can't put the procedure off. Impacted molars can be painful and cause other issues with the mouth," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center in San Francisco. "We can review insurance benefits and payment options to research whether an affordable monthly plan can be created."
The new blog post is available at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2022/01/your-insurance-may-or-may-not-cover-wisdom-teeth-extraction/. Bay Area residents and parents of children struggling with impacted third molars, or wisdom teeth, might harbor concerns about the cost. A professional team can review insurance plans and monthly payment options to help patients manage the financial responsibility of wisdom tooth removal surgery.
In many cases, the surgery just cannot wait. Fortunately, as one of the leading orthognathic surgeons in the Bay Area, Dr. Rabinovich provides a complete oral evaluation to locate underlying jaw and mouth issues to ensure a successful, long-term outcome. Many insurance plans in San Francisco cover wisdom teeth extraction. To learn more about the process, interested persons can review the information page at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/wisdom-teeth/. Those interested in dental implants (https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/) and cosmetic surgery (https://visage-sf.com/) are urged to visit Dr. Rabinovich's other websites.
BAY AREA LOCALS ARE URGED TO REVIEW INSURANCE OPTIONS
Here is the background on this release. Bay Area individuals struggling with pain in the jaw and gums could be experiencing impacted wisdom teeth. If a person hesitates to speak to an oral surgeon due to concerns over the cost of removing wisdom teeth, however, the problem could worsen. A top San Francisco clinic can help residents overcome fears around paying for wisdom teeth extraction by reviewing individual insurance plans to curb costs. Clinic staff can research the remaining expenses to problem-solve the best solution for a reasonable monthly plan.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is located in the City's Financial District. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley. Residents in the surrounding area, including Marin County and Santa Clara County, can also reach out to the highly-rated oral surgeon.
